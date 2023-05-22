You will soon no longer need third-party apps to create WhatsApp stickers

Emre Çitak
May 22, 2023
Apps
|
0

WhatsApp is rumored to be working on an exciting new feature that could enable users to create stickers directly within the app. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is actively developing a sticker-maker tool, offering users the convenience of crafting personalized stickers from their own images.

This move reflects WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user creativity and self-expression.

Developing a built-in WhatsApp sticker maker tool

WABetaInfo, a reputable website known for tracking changes in WhatsApp builds, has shed light on this upcoming feature. The sticker maker tool utilizes iOS 16 APIs to extract subjects from images and automatically convert them into stickers within the app. This innovative approach streamlines the sticker creation process, eliminating the need for users to rely on third-party applications.

WhatsApp sticker maker tool
WhatsApp sticker maker tool - Image courtesy of WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo has provided a screenshot showcasing WhatsApp's intention to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet. By integrating this feature, WhatsApp aims to simplify the sticker experience for its users.

Rather than resorting to external apps, individuals can now create their own stickers effortlessly using the in-app sticker maker tool. While the tool is still in development, it is expected to be included in a future update of the app.

Goodbye to third-party apps

This move by WhatsApp aligns with its mission to enrich the messaging experience and encourage self-expression. By allowing users to create personalized stickers, WhatsApp offers a platform for individuals to add a unique touch to their conversations.

The in-app sticker creation feature aims to eliminate the limitations imposed by third-party apps, granting users the freedom to unleash their creativity without unnecessary constraints.

Advertisement

Related content

How to delete your WhatsApp account without losing personal data
What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?

What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?
grammarly business

Grammarly Business: What is it?
OpenAI releases official ChatGPT app for iOS; coming soon to Android

OpenAI releases official ChatGPT app for iOS; coming soon to Android

Fake ChatGPT apps have invaded the AppStore and Play Store
whatsapp context menu

WhatsApp to change context menu for better experience

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved