You will soon no longer need third-party apps to create WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp is rumored to be working on an exciting new feature that could enable users to create stickers directly within the app. According to recent reports, WhatsApp is actively developing a sticker-maker tool, offering users the convenience of crafting personalized stickers from their own images.

This move reflects WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user creativity and self-expression.

Developing a built-in WhatsApp sticker maker tool

WABetaInfo, a reputable website known for tracking changes in WhatsApp builds, has shed light on this upcoming feature. The sticker maker tool utilizes iOS 16 APIs to extract subjects from images and automatically convert them into stickers within the app. This innovative approach streamlines the sticker creation process, eliminating the need for users to rely on third-party applications.

WABetaInfo has provided a screenshot showcasing WhatsApp's intention to introduce a "New Sticker" option within the chat share action sheet. By integrating this feature, WhatsApp aims to simplify the sticker experience for its users.

Rather than resorting to external apps, individuals can now create their own stickers effortlessly using the in-app sticker maker tool. While the tool is still in development, it is expected to be included in a future update of the app.

Goodbye to third-party apps

This move by WhatsApp aligns with its mission to enrich the messaging experience and encourage self-expression. By allowing users to create personalized stickers, WhatsApp offers a platform for individuals to add a unique touch to their conversations.

The in-app sticker creation feature aims to eliminate the limitations imposed by third-party apps, granting users the freedom to unleash their creativity without unnecessary constraints.

