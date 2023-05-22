Twitter rakes up the past

Twitter has recently undergone numerous changes, occasionally leading to unintended consequences in the form of bugs. One such peculiar occurrence revolves around a perplexing Twitter bug that is reportedly bringing back deleted tweets, much to the surprise and concern of users.

According to a recent report by The Verge, even the staff of the publication experienced the resurrection of deleted tweets within their timelines. Curiously, tweets dating as far back as 2020 made an unexpected reappearance. The phenomenon extends beyond internal staff, as users on the rival Mastodon platform also reported a similar ordeal. For instance, one individual expressed frustration after discovering that a staggering 34,000 of their previously deleted tweets had mysteriously been restored.

In a frustrated outburst, open-source developer Dick Morrell, who had meticulously removed all his tweets, likes, media, and retweets last November, shared his exasperation, highlighting the risks of relying on Twitter: "This shows why you should NOT be using Twitter, ever".

Why did that happen?

While the exact cause of the bug remains undisclosed, speculations abound. The Verge report suggests that the glitch might be related to the tools utilized for tweet deletion. Some users and experts speculate that Twitter's server migration efforts could have inadvertently triggered the data restoration.

Supporting this notion, multiple sources reported that over 400 individuals have claimed similar experiences with their deleted content mysteriously resurfacing.

Twitter bugs are becoming more and more common

The resurgence of deleted tweets is not an isolated incident but part of a growing trend of Twitter bugs. In a recent occurrence earlier this month, users across the platform were unexpectedly logged out and found themselves unable to log back in. This issue primarily affected desktop users, causing frustration and hindering their ability to regain access to their accounts. Additionally, some users reported repeated logouts, compounding their concerns and raising questions about the platform's stability.

In March, a bug disrupted the functionality of links and images on the microblogging site. Twitter promptly acknowledged the issue through a tweet, attributing the problem to an internal change that had unintended consequences. Another significant incident occurred in February when users encountered difficulties sharing tweets, sending direct messages (DMs), and utilizing the Tweetdeck tool, which remained inaccessible for a period of time.

