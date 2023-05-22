DragGAN AI redefines image editing with effortless click and drag functionality

In the rapidly evolving realm of generative AI tools, a groundbreaking innovation has emerged, captivating both technology enthusiasts and skeptics alike. DragGAN AI, a remarkable tool, is revolutionizing image editing by seamlessly combining simplicity with stunning results.

This cutting-edge implementation, akin to Photoshop's powerful Warp tool on steroids, has captured significant attention within the tech community due to its transformative capabilities.

Check out DragGAN AI's impressive capabilities in Xingang Pan's tweet below.

A new era for image editing is upon us

Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, Midjourney, and DALL-E have become increasingly familiar to tech enthusiasts, solidifying their presence in our technological landscape. With major tech giants vying to develop the most advanced large language models and integrate them into various software and online services, a surge of startups has emerged, focusing on specialized AI tools catering to niche applications.

These tools possess the remarkable ability to generate relevant images or text based on simple prompts, captivating users with their seemingly magical outputs. However, occasional shortcomings remind us that AI has yet to surpass human creativity entirely. It is essential to acknowledge that many of these tools rely on human-authored training data and necessitate human supervision to enhance their output quality.

Image manipulation at its best

Recent AI research has showcased significant advancements, particularly in the field of image manipulation. Collaborative efforts by scientists from renowned institutions such as Google, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Max Planck Institute for Informatics in Germany have yielded an experimental tool aimed at democratizing image editing, making it more accessible to the general public.

DragGAN AI empowers users to achieve substantial alterations in the appearance of objects or individuals through a simple click-and-drag technique. With a mere movement of the mouse, users can effortlessly modify facial expressions, transform fashion models' attire, or rotate subjects in a photograph as if they were three-dimensional models. Although the tool remains unreleased to the public at the time of writing, captivating video demonstrations have astounded viewers and resulted in temporary crashes of the research team's website.

DragGAN AI image editing
DragGAN AI makes image editing something anyone can do

Do not miss the AI train

The intricacies of generating specific and desired outputs through text prompts have led to the emergence of a new professional role – the "AI prompt engineer". Individuals in this role can command lucrative salaries of up to $335,000 per year, all without requiring a formal degree. However, DragGAN AI's interface showcased in demo videos hints at a promising future, where everyday users can achieve feats previously reserved for AI prompt engineers.

By simply clicking and dragging on the initial output of any image generation tool, users may soon gain access to these capabilities. If you want to learn more about DragGAN AI, you may access the project page via the link here.

