Warner Bros. reveals Max: Rebranded HBO Max

Onur Demirkol
May 23, 2023
Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that HBO Max has rebranded to Max today. From now on, the streaming service will have a simpler name, and it will be called "Max." Besides, 

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the rebranded versos go HBO Max in a press release and gave all the details that fans are eager about. The company has shifted gears in 4k content, and a couple of more features have also been added. 

For $19.99/month or $199.99/year, Max will launch a new Ultimate Ad-Free tier that includes popular programs like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, The Matrix films, and more. This tier will offer four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads, and nearly eight times as much 4K UHD content as HBO Max. For a minimum of six months after debut, current HBO Max members will continue to have access to the features of their current plans.

"We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience, and to that end, we've implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content faster and more efficiently. Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we'll be adding more every month as we move forward," said Sudheer Sirivara, Global Technology Platform, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Max

Enhanced experience

The company mentioned that Dolby Atmos and Vision will also be available for select content and devices. Besides, Max comes with 60 fps content to make everything sharper while showcasing deeper and richer colors alongside boasting atmospheric audio.

HBO Max had many fan-favorite series and films, including Succession. With its rebranded version, people can watch them in better quality. Apart from the existing movies, all of the Warner Bros. movies released this year, as well as the ones waiting to be released, will be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max after their theatrical windows.

