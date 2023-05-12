The devices that will receive MIUI 14 update have been announced

In an eagerly awaited announcement, Xiaomi has finally revealed the official lineup of devices set to receive the highly-anticipated MIUI 14 update in the second quarter of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This long-awaited update is expected to revolutionize the user experience on Xiaomi smartphones and tablets, offering a range of exciting features and improvements.

The official MIUI 14 update device list

Xiaomi has thoughtfully curated a comprehensive list of devices that will receive the MIUI 14 update, spanning across their Mi, Redmi, and Poco lineups.

Mi devices that will get MIUI 14 update

Among the notable devices included are:

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T Lite

Additionally, tablet users can look forward to the Xiaomi Pad 5 receiving the update.

Redmi devices that will get MIUI 14 update

The Redmi lineup is also well-represented, with devices such as:

Redmi Note 10JE

Redmi Note 10T

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi 9T

and Redmi Pad making the list.

Poco devices that will get MIUI 14 update

Poco enthusiasts will be pleased to know that devices like:

Poco F4 GT

Poco F3

Poco F4

Poco X3 Pro

Poco M5

Poco M4 5G

Poco X4 GT

Poco X3 GT

Poco F2 Pro

Poco M3

Poco X3 NFC

are also set to receive the MIUI 14 update. Although it is not certain when the Poco F5 will be released, the phone is expected to be released loaded with the MIUI 14 update.

What is new on MIUI 14 update?

The MIUI 14 update promises to elevate Xiaomi devices to new heights, bringing a fresh wave of enhancements that will undoubtedly leave users delighted.

From an enticing new design language called "MUI Light" to notable advancements in the Always-on Display functionality, Xiaomi is aiming to impress users across the board.

Enhanced performance and battery life

One of the key highlights of the MIUI 14 update is the significant improvements in performance and battery life. Xiaomi has put in substantial effort to optimize device performance, ensuring smoother multitasking and faster app launches.

Additionally, users can look forward to increased battery efficiency, allowing for longer usage times without worrying about running out of power.

Focus on privacy and security

Xiaomi understands the importance of privacy and security in today's digital landscape. With the MIUI 14 update, the company has introduced new features to enhance user privacy and safeguard personal data.

These additions include improved app permissions, enhanced data encryption, and advanced security measures to protect against potential threats.

Below, you can check the comparison of MIUI 13 and MIUI 14's settings screen.

See more clearly, and spend less time searching with the new settings design of MIUI 14.?#MIUI14 #NewSettingsDesign pic.twitter.com/vL1cmVLUR7 — MIUI (@miuirom) March 9, 2023

Enhanced camera features

For photography enthusiasts, the MIUI 14 update brings a range of new camera features that unlock creative possibilities. From enhanced image processing algorithms to exciting filters and modes, Xiaomi is aiming to provide users with tools to capture stunning photos and videos effortlessly.

Gaming has never been better

Gaming enthusiasts will also find reasons to celebrate with the MIUI 14 update. Xiaomi has incorporated new gaming features that enhance the overall gaming experience.

From improved touch response to reduced latency, these optimizations ensure a smoother and more immersive gaming session.

Xiaomi's MIUI 14 update holds great promise, introducing a wealth of features and improvements that will undoubtedly enhance the user experience on their devices. From a refined design language to performance optimizations and privacy enhancements, Xiaomi is making significant strides to deliver a more seamless and secure smartphone experience. If you own a Xiaomi device, be sure to keep an eye out for the MIUI 14!

Advertisement