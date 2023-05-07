Can Alexa call 911 if needed?

Can Alexa call 911? This is a question that many people may have when they own an Amazon Echo device. Alexa is a versatile speech assistant that can play music, manage smart home devices, make reminders, and more. But can you rely on Alexa if you're in an emergency situation?

The answer is not so simple. Without extra hardware or skills, Alexa will not be able to contact emergency services such as 911 on its own. This post will explain why Alexa can't make direct 911 calls and what other options you have for getting help through Alexa in an emergency.

Explained: Can Alexa call 911?

considerations. Devices that can dial 911 in the United States are mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to transmit location information and a callback number to emergency personnel. This will help the police track down the caller in the event of a dropped call or follow-up questions.

Calling capabilities are not built into Alexa devices; rather, they require a Wi-Fi or internet connection to function. Amazon has decided against adding this capability to Alexa devices due to potential technical and legal challenges.

Alexa cannot make emergency calls directly due to concerns over its accuracy and dependability. Alexa devices can misunderstand your voice instructions in challenging environments like those with a lot of background noise. False alarms and legal repercussions might come from using Alexa to contact 911 when you didn't want to.

Therefore, it is always recommended that you use a cellular or landline phone to call 911 in a serious emergency, as they are more reliable and accurate than Alexa devices. However, there are some ways for it.

How can you use Alexa to get help in an emergency?

Even though Alexa cannot call 911 directly, there are some ways that you can use Alexa to get help in an emergency. Here are some of them:

Use an Echo Connect to call 911 : An Echo Connect is a discontinued accessory that connects your Echo device to a landline phone, allowing you to use it as a speakerphone. With Echo Connect, you can ask Alexa to call any phone number, including 911. However, you will need to have a landline phone service and an Echo Connect device, which may be hard to find nowadays.

: An Echo Connect is a discontinued accessory that connects your Echo device to a landline phone, allowing you to use it as a speakerphone. With Echo Connect, you can ask Alexa to call any phone number, including 911. However, you will need to have a landline phone service and an Echo Connect device, which may be hard to find nowadays. Set up an emergency contact : You can set up an emergency contact in your Alexa app, such as a family member, a friend, or a neighbor, who can help you in an emergency. You can ask Alexa to call or message your emergency contact when you need help, and they can call 911 or come to your aid on your behalf.

: You can set up an emergency contact in your Alexa app, such as a family member, a friend, or a neighbor, who can help you in an emergency. You can ask Alexa to call or message your emergency contact when you need help, and they can call 911 or come to your aid on your behalf. Use an Alexa skill : There are some third-party skills that you can enable on your Alexa device, such as Ask My Buddy or My SOS Family, that allow you to send alerts to your contacts in an emergency. However, these skills do not directly contact 911 or emergency services, and they may require subscription fees or additional setup.

: There are some third-party skills that you can enable on your Alexa device, such as Ask My Buddy or My SOS Family, that allow you to send alerts to your contacts in an emergency. However, these skills do not directly contact 911 or emergency services, and they may require subscription fees or additional setup. Use Alexa Guard Plus: Alexa Guard Plus is a subscription service that offers an Amazon emergency helpline that you can access by saying, "Alexa, call for help." The helpline will connect you to trained agents who can request emergency responders on your behalf. However, this service costs $4.99 per month or $49 per year, and it may not be available in all regions.

Conclusion

Alexa is a useful voice assistant that can do many things for you, but it cannot call 911 directly by itself. You will need some additional hardware or skills to enable this feature, or you can use some alternatives that we discussed above. However, none of these methods are foolproof or guaranteed to work in every situation, so it is always best to use a cellular or landline phone to call 911 in a serious emergency.

