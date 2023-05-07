If you are an iPhone user, you might want to bookmark some websites that you frequently visit or find interesting. Bookmarking allows you to save web pages for later access without having to type the URL every time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this blog post, we will show you how to bookmark on your iPhone using Safari, the default browser app.

How to bookmark on iPhone?

Follow these steps to bookmark on iPhone:

Step 1 : Open Safari and go to the website that you want to bookmark.

: Open Safari and go to the website that you want to bookmark. Step 2 : Tap on the share icon at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing up.

: Tap on the share icon at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing up. Step 3 : Tap on Add Bookmark from the menu that appears.

: Tap on Add Bookmark from the menu that appears. Step 4 : You can edit the name and location of the bookmark if you want. By default, it will be saved in your Favorites folder.

: You can edit the name and location of the bookmark if you want. By default, it will be saved in your Favorites folder. Step 5: Tap on Save to confirm your bookmark.

That's it! You have successfully bookmarked a website on your iPhone. To access your bookmarks, tap on the book icon at the bottom of the screen. You can also organize your bookmarks into folders by tapping on Edit at the top right corner of the bookmarks screen.

Do you know how to manage your iPhone's always-on display?

Bookmarking is a great way to enhance your web browsing experience on your iPhone. It can help you keep track of your interests, save time and data, and share and collaborate with others. Here are what you can do with that...

Importance of bookmarks

If you own an iPhone, you already know how useful it is for surfing the web. With just a few touches, you may quickly go to your preferred websites, articles, movies, and more. Did you know, though, that the iPhone also allows you to save bookmarks of your most often visited websites? By bookmarking a page, you may easily return to it later without having to remember the URL or do a new search. Using bookmarks is a great way to keep track of your online resources, cut down on wasted time, and boost your efficiency. Listed below are a few examples of iPhone bookmarks that you may find useful.

Bookmarking helps you keep track of your interests: Whether you are interested in news, sports, entertainment, education, or anything else, you can bookmark the web pages that match your interests and access them anytime you want. You can also create folders to group your bookmarks by topic, category, or purpose. For example, you can create a folder for travel-related bookmarks, another one for recipes, and another one for online shopping. This way, you can easily find what you are looking for and stay updated on your favorite topics.

Whether you are interested in news, sports, entertainment, education, or anything else, you can bookmark the web pages that match your interests and access them anytime you want. You can also create folders to group your bookmarks by topic, category, or purpose. For example, you can create a folder for travel-related bookmarks, another one for recipes, and another one for online shopping. This way, you can easily find what you are looking for and stay updated on your favorite topics. Bookmarking helps you save time and data : Sometimes, you may come across a web page that you want to read later, but you don't have enough time or data to load it right away. Instead of leaving it open in your browser or forgetting about it, you can bookmark it and read it later when you have more time or data. Bookmarking also saves you from having to type in the URL or search for the web page again, which can be tedious and time-consuming. By bookmarking, you can access the web page with just one tap and enjoy it at your convenience.

: Sometimes, you may come across a web page that you want to read later, but you don't have enough time or data to load it right away. Instead of leaving it open in your browser or forgetting about it, you can bookmark it and read it later when you have more time or data. Bookmarking also saves you from having to type in the URL or search for the web page again, which can be tedious and time-consuming. By bookmarking, you can access the web page with just one tap and enjoy it at your convenience. Bookmarking helps you share and collaborate with others: If you find a web page that you think someone else might like or benefit from, you can easily share it with them by sending them the bookmark link. You can also use bookmarks to collaborate with others on a project, research, or hobby. For example, if you are planning a trip with your friends, you can bookmark the web pages related to your destination, itinerary, accommodation, and activities and share them with your friends. This way, you can exchange ideas and information and plan your trip more efficiently.

Try bookmarking today and see how it can make your life easier and more enjoyable.

Advertisement