TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, with over 1 billion active users. If you are one of them, you might want to change your username at some point. Maybe you want to reflect your personal brand, your niche, or your mood. Whatever the reason, changing your username on TikTok is easy and quick.

In this guide, we will explain how to change your TikTok username and what you should pay attention to when you do it.

How to change TikTok username?

Here's how to do it:

Step 1 : Open the TikTok app and tap on the "Profile" icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page.

: Open the TikTok app and tap on the "Profile" icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. This will take you to your profile page. Step 2 : Tap on the "Edit profile" button under your profile picture and bio. This will open a new screen where you can edit your personal information.

: Tap on the "Edit profile" button under your profile picture and bio. This will open a new screen where you can edit your personal information. Step 3 : Tap on the "Username" field and delete your current username. Then, type in your new username. You can use letters, numbers, underscores, and periods in your username. However, you cannot use spaces or special characters.

: Tap on the "Username" field and delete your current username. Then, type in your new username. You can use letters, numbers, underscores, and periods in your username. However, you cannot use spaces or special characters. Step 4 : Tap on the "Save" button at the top right corner of the screen. You will see a confirmation message that your username has been changed.

: Tap on the "Save" button at the top right corner of the screen. You will see a confirmation message that your username has been changed. Step 5: Enjoy your new username and start creating awesome content for your followers!

Some things to keep in mind when changing your username on TikTok:

You can only change your username once every 30 days. So make sure you choose a username that you like, and that represents you well.

Your username must be unique and not already taken by another user. If you try to use a username that is already taken, you will see an error message, and you will have to choose a different one.

Your username should not violate TikTok's community guidelines or terms of service. For example, you should not use profanity, hate speech, or impersonate someone else in your username. If you do so, your account may be suspended or banned by TikTok.

