Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

If you're a basketball fan, you don't want to miss Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers took Game 1 on the road with a thrilling comeback, led by Anthony Davis' historic performance of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

With this performance Davis became the 1st Lakers player since Shaq to put 30 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

The Warriors will try to bounce back at home, where they have been dominant all season long, and even the series before heading to LA.

The updated playoff brackets are as follows:

The updated Playoff bracket ? Celtics win Game 2 ? For more, visit the Playoff Hub ?

? https://t.co/MndHjxCujI pic.twitter.com/F3DmeihQo1 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2023

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 NBA playoffs?

Here's how you can watch this exciting matchup for free.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 4, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. You can watch it live on ESPN, which is available on most cable and satellite packages.

If you don't have cable or satellite, you can also stream the game online through various platforms.

One option is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming service that includes ESPN, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.

These services allow you to watch live TV channels on your computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends if you don't want to be charged.

Another option is to use a VPN (virtual private network) service to access ESPN's website or app from outside the US. A VPN allows you to change your IP address and bypass geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching certain content in your region.

By using a VPN, you have the ability to view theGolden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers series regardless of your location. NordVPN is currently offering a yearly subscription discount of 63%, allowing you to watch every game online at an affordable rate for an entire year. Additionally, other VPN services such as ExpressVPN and Surfshark are well-known for their excellent performance. Consider these VPN providers to enjoy the game from any part of the world!

If you're looking for more ways to watch NBA games online for free, you can also check out some of the websites that offer free live streams of various sports events.

However, these websites are often illegal, unreliable and unsafe, so we don't recommend them. You may encounter pop-up ads, malware, viruses and other risks while using them.

When is Golden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2?

On May 4th, the times of this exciting match are as follows:

9 p.m. EDT in New York

6 p.m. PT is 6 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles

6 p.m. PT is 2 a.m. GMT (+1) the next day in London

