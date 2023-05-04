Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

Emre Çitak
May 4, 2023
Misc
|
0

If you're a basketball fan, you don't want to miss Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs series between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers took Game 1 on the road with a thrilling comeback, led by Anthony Davis' historic performance of 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

With this performance Davis became the 1st Lakers player since Shaq to put 30 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

The Warriors will try to bounce back at home, where they have been dominant all season long, and even the series before heading to LA.

The updated playoff brackets are as follows:

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 NBA playoffs?

Here's how you can watch this exciting matchup for free.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. PT on Thursday, May 4, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. You can watch it live on ESPN, which is available on most cable and satellite packages.

If you don't have cable or satellite, you can also stream the game online through various platforms.

One option is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming service that includes ESPN, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.

These services allow you to watch live TV channels on your computer, smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends if you don't want to be charged.

Golden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2
Golden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2 will be streamed on ESPN -  Image: NBA

Another option is to use a VPN (virtual private network) service to access ESPN's website or app from outside the US. A VPN allows you to change your IP address and bypass geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching certain content in your region.

By using a VPN, you have the ability to view theGolden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers series regardless of your location. NordVPN is currently offering a yearly subscription discount of 63%, allowing you to watch every game online at an affordable rate for an entire year. Additionally, other VPN services such as ExpressVPN and Surfshark are well-known for their excellent performance. Consider these VPN providers to enjoy the game from any part of the world!

If you're looking for more ways to watch NBA games online for free, you can also check out some of the websites that offer free live streams of various sports events.

However, these websites are often illegal, unreliable and unsafe, so we don't recommend them. You may encounter pop-up ads, malware, viruses and other risks while using them.

When is Golden State Warriors vs the Los Angeles Lakers Game 2?

On May 4th, the times of this exciting match are as follows:

  • 9 p.m. EDT in New York
  • 6 p.m. PT is 6 p.m. PDT in Los Angeles
  • 6 p.m. PT is 2 a.m. GMT (+1) the next day in London
Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks.
Advertisement

Related content

How to find Sith Holocron Fortnite

How to find Sith Holocron: Fortnite guide
Biden AI

Biden to fund seven new national AI research institutes with $140M

ChatGPT data breach: Have you used it on March 20th?

How to get all Fortnite Star Wars skins?

Expect the unexpected performance from Galaxy S23 FE camera

Don't let buying a house turn into a nightmare, let ChatGPT find your dream house

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved