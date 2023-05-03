Don't let buying a house turn into a nightmare, let ChatGPT find your dream house

Emre Çitak
May 3, 2023
Misc
2

Real estate giant Zillow has partnered with OpenAI to launch a new plug-in for ChatGPT, enabling users to search for a house using natural language queries. The plug-in is called the Zillow ChatGPT plug-in and is currently available to a select group of ChatGPT users, with broader access anticipated in the future.

As an alpha testing phase product, the ChatGPT plug-in is not yet a finished product. Users are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience, and this information will be used to develop the plug-in further. While the plug-in is intended to facilitate the house-hunting process, users may encounter some kinks and glitches in its current form.

Zillow ChatGPT plugin revolutionizes the house-hunting process

Zillow's Chief Technology Officer, David Beitel, commented on the potential of generative AI to change the way people search for information. He added that the company is excited about the opportunities presented by the technology and plans to develop further tech innovations with OpenAI in the future.

Zillow ChatGPT plugin
Zillow ChatGPT plugin allows you to find a new home in just a matter of seconds- Image courtesy of Zillow

This latest partnership comes just a few months after Zillow launched its own natural-language search feature, which uses AI-powered search to allow shoppers to enter conversational phrases into the search bar to return results. This makes Zillow the first major residential real estate marketplace to offer this functionality. Zillow continues to focus on expanding its core business of house-browsing and pricing estimates after discontinuing its own house-purchasing program at the end of 2021.

What can the Zillow ChatGPT plugin do for you?

The Zillow ChatGPT plug-in has two primary functions for users. Firstly, it executes searches for property listings that are "for sale," "for rent," or "recently sold" based on the search criteria specified by the user. Secondly, it retrieves property data for individual properties, providing relevant information from Zillow.

However, there are some limitations to the plug-in. It does not offer the full range of information and tools available on Zillow's platform, such as 3D home tours and immersive floor plans. Additionally, the plug-in cannot take actions on behalf of the user, such as scheduling an in-person tour or connecting with an agent or loan officer.

Are you planning on moving out soon? Join the ChatGPT plug-in waitlist here to utilize the Zillow ChatGPT plugin as soon as it's out for public use!

Comments

  1. cdr said on May 3, 2023 at 3:58 pm
    Reply

    Sounds moronic.

    Zillow, show me houses I know I will like.

    Zillow, show me houses that don’t smell like cat pee.

    Zillow, show me houses that weren’t painted by a tasteless lunatic.

    Get it?

  2. bobie said on May 3, 2023 at 4:17 pm
    Reply

    Looking to boost your business’s search engine rankings and improve your content optimization? Look no further than UtopiaP2P’s AI-powered browser, ChatGPT. Not only is it free and user-friendly, but it’s also accessible from any location or country.

