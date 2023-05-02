How to share Netflix on Discord?

Are you tired of watching your favorite Netflix shows alone and wish you could share your binge-watching experience with friends and family? With Netflix cracking down on account sharing and a recent price hike, finding a reliable way to stream content with remote loved ones can be challenging. Fortunately, Discord's screen share feature is a great option for hosting a Netflix watch party without breaking the bank.

In this article, we'll guide you through how to screen share Netflix on Discord. Additionally, we'll offer some tips on how to enhance your screen-sharing experience.

How to screen share Netflix on Discord?

To get started, launch the Discord desktop app or the web browser version and log in to your account. Then, kindly follow the steps below.

Enter a voice channel on a server Open a new tab and sign in to your Netflix account Click the Screen button to start sharing your screen Navigate to your tabs and ensure that the Share tab audio is checked Select Netflix from your list of tabs and click Share Look for "Live" next to your username to confirm that you're successfully sharing your screen Preview a thumbnail of what's displayed on your screen share To stop streaming, click the screen icon embedded with an X

How to stream Netflix without the black screen?

If you encounter a black screen instead of the Netflix stream, check your web browser settings for hardware acceleration and turn it off if necessary.

To turn off web browser settings for hardware acceleration, follow these steps:

Open your web browser and click on the three-dot menu located on the upper right corner of the screen Click on Settings from the drop-down menu Scroll down to the System section and click on the "Use hardware acceleration when available" option to toggle it off Relaunch your web browser to apply the changes

Then, retry the above steps.

Can you count pixels?

To improve the streaming quality of your Netflix watch party, set up voice channels inside a Discord server and navigate to the voice channel settings to select the region override. You may need to manually select a server to centralize the location based on where everyone lives.

Alternatively, if you subscribe to Discord Nitro, you can change the video quality for streams, including streams greater than 720p video resolution and higher than the default 30 FPS. We recommend streaming at 1080p with 60 FPS if your internet connection can handle it.

Although hosting a watch party on Discord may not always be the most convenient option, it is the safest one in terms of account sharing. Netflix has recently launched new measures to prevent account sharing, which may not be feasible for everyone's budget. Streaming and organizing a watch party over Discord is a free and easy way to enjoy your favorite Netflix shows with remote loved ones.

