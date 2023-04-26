Tinder combats fake profiles with video selfies

Tinder is launching a new AI-powered update for its Photo Verification feature, which enables users to demonstrate that they are not bots or catfishers. Previously, users were required to take photos of themselves in a specified pose to receive a blue checkmark verifying their authenticity on the dating app.

However, Tinder is enhancing this process by replacing photos with video selfies. In addition, the app will soon allow members to restrict their conversations to only other Photo Verified users. According to the company, these updates are part of Tinder's ongoing efforts to enhance the safety of its community.

Nevertheless, the timing of this update coincides with the growing ease of using AI tools to create fake personas and images. As a result, dating apps could be inundated with fraudulent profiles operated by bots that aim to spam unsuspecting users. The introduction of video selfies, which serve as a "liveness" check, provides a more robust way of verifying the authenticity of a user's identity and helps to filter out spammers.

Tinder has partnered with a third-party vendor to manage the video selfie verification process, although it did not disclose the vendor's name. Under the new system, users will be prompted to record a series of videos, which the AI will compare to the profile picture that the user wishes to verify.

Beginning on Wednesday, users who wish to become or remain Photo Verified on Tinder will be required to submit a video selfie instead of photos, as the updates roll out. This new requirement will completely replace the previous option of uploading photos.

The company has announced that existing Photo Verified members will soon receive in-app prompts to upgrade to the latest version of Photo Verification if they want to maintain their blue checkmarks on Tinder. This new feature not only guarantees that users are verified using the more robust video selfie process but also addresses the issue of inactive Tinder members returning to the app with outdated verified photos.

In addition to implementing video selfies, Tinder plans to introduce new features that will enable users to view only other Photo Verified members in their recommendations via Message Settings. Members will also be able to request that their matches undergo Photo Verification before they can initiate a conversation, though this could potentially result in an awkward first impression.

Tinder Gold members will get exclusive features

Meanwhile, Tinder Gold subscribers will have the option to filter their "Likes" page exclusively for Photo Verified members.

Tinder asserts that Photo Verification has been shown to boost matches on its platform, as users feel more confident that their potential match is a genuine person who looks like their photos, rather than a bot. According to the company, its 18 to 25-year-old user demographic has a 10% higher chance of matching with others when they are Photo Verified.

The new Photo Verification feature will be available to Tinder's global user base starting today, while the option to limit conversations to "Photo Verified Members" will be introduced in the upcoming months.

