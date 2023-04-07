Green Technology: Driving sustainable development
Sustainability has been one of the most important things to consider in the past couple of years. People can take a few precautions, like using less plastic or using public transportation or bikes. Most technology firms are also trying to manufacture products that are easily recyclable and more sustainable. Right now, green technology is driving sustainable development it aims to have positive effects in the future.
Even though many people and companies took some precautions, the promises made by the concept of sustainability in recent years, particularly in relation to climate change, have not yet been achieved. Several species are still losing their homes due to the disappearance of rainforests, and fires continue to burn green all around the globe. Thanks to "green technology," we can still take more precautions to prevent all these from happening and secure a sustainable future.
Green technology: Sustainability triangle
The sustainability triangle contains three sub-divisions: economic, ecologic, and social. It balances environmental concerns with social and economic goals to simultaneously meet the requirements of the present and future generations. The triangle is crucial to find an equivalent balance between these aspects.
This is where green technology takes the scene, starting with energy harvesting. "Self-powered radio sensors and switches use this technology to gain energy from their surroundings (e.g., movement, light, and temperature) for their operation. This means that these devices don't need batteries or wires to function. They’re used for classic building automation and for applications and solutions in the Internet of Things (IoT)," says Andreas Schneider of Forbes. Energy-harvesting sensors are economical, they help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and they don't pollute the environment.
Plastic recycling and carbon capture and storage are the two other innovations that come with "green technology." Tons of plastic go to nature, and very few percent of them gets recycled. To prevent such pollution, we can use the pyrolysis method and convert plastic back into liquid feedstock by heat. This way, we can eliminate more waste.
On the other hand, Carbon capture and storage, also known as CCS, is capturing the carbon at the source, compressing it, and burying it for long-term storage. This technology lowers greenhouse gas emissions. These two are very important for a sustainable future.
Green technology also includes working from home, as fewer people will use transportation vehicles, which means less pollution. If this model continues, there might be less skyscrapers and office buildings in the future. "Building and construction are responsible for 39 % of all carbon emissions in the world," says World Green Building Council.
If we increase the usage of green technology, a sustainable future will be upon us. However, humans must take the precautions that they already should have taken a while ago and build a better future for the upcoming generations.
Comments
The article is informative as well as a pertinent reminder.
I just want to point this out, with all respect due to the author, with awareness of what any tool may include of uncertainty :
I’ve checked this article with all words from “Sustainability has been one of the most important things to consider in the past couple of years.” TO and included “These two are very important for a sustainable future.” on the site [https://aiwritingcheck.org/] and the result was :
100 Minimum words required – 386 Current words – 400 Max words
AI Prediction: Text Written by AI
As i said, no test is bullet-proof. Could the author or “author” Onur Demirkol provide any response to what is in my view but a doubt? Thanks.
@Tom–Yes, one can hear the “voice” of AI written text. The “voice” of AI is becoming easier to detect by structure and tone alone; Russell Kidson’s article on “How to Write an Essay with ChatGPT” makes it clear that gHacks writers are using AI to enhance and help their writing. 50% of his article was highlighted by ZeroGPT to be written by AI.
The article above is flagged as 19.63% AI GPT text according to ZeroGPT.
If you read Kidson’s article, note what he says about using ChatGPT for writing:
“From generating topic ideas and outlines to finding sources and editing essays, ChatGPT can be a valuable tool in the writing process. However, it’s important to use ChatGPT responsibly and to always give credit where credit is due.”
After years of reading essays from students, one learns to listen to “voice” and watch for structure. AI compositions are, after reading a few, easy to detect. They are basically “all the same.”
It’s much like reading “airport” novels. The plots are all the same; the stock characters are all the same. Only names change, with maybe a new twist. Same with TV series. Each episode is the same.
@VioletMoon, I’ll have a look at the ZeroGPT site you mention.
Concerning AI-written articles, why not have them be preceded by “Article (partially) written by AI (ChatGPT)”?
Beyond one’s concern for AI written articles, AI images, videos, it is, when and if applicable, a total lack of respect for a site’s visitors to state an article as written by a fake author.
As you write it, and that must be the explanation which triggered suspicion here, though i don’t master the English language : “one can hear the “voice” of AI written text.”. Why and how I don’t know, I compare it to playbacks when imperfectly carried out : brains feel the de-synchronization before any rational analysis. Odd.
I’ve checked the exact same text as mentioned above (386 words) on ZeroGPT and the report is :
Your text is Most Likely Human written
29.64% AI GPT
Whilst AIwritingcheck reports : AI Prediction: Text Written by AI
What’s the reliability?
Sounds like your report showed an even higher number which is what I was expecting.
The site GPT Zero Me shows that the entire first paragraph was most likely written by AI, and it “sounds” like it.
The more articles written by gHacks’ writers using ChatGPT-4 or Jasper or ?, the easier it will become for readers listening for “voice” to know most of the article was generated by AI. Keep reading and continue watching structure; soon it will become obvious what is meant by “voice.”
It’s what always exasperated my students when explained my hunches that a portion or an entire essay was plagiarized. It’s when I easily found the site/sites, that their “hatred” for a teacher started. “But in Mr. Blanks class, we always do this.”
AI/GPT Generated 62.99%; 37.01% Human Written = results from the following site:
https://zerogpt.cc/
Remember, there are numerous sites that can summarize and generalize and “euthanize” writing so that it is harder to detect. QuillBot.
Reading through Kidson’s article gives a number of clues for easy human detection.
Predictability/reliability is near 100%.
I think Grammarly, which is great for checking plagiarism, is working on an algorithm for checking AI generated text.
I would agree: If a site chooses to let the authors generate and use AI text, it should be noted. CNET stopped using AI generated articles when it was exposed. I rather doubt gHacks writers, not authors, will ever admit they used ChatGPT-4 for generating an article.
Wait and watch for comments generate by AI. Should be interesting!
White bears will soon have to start catching a tan.
Surprisingly, this is not the stupidest article on this site recently. That honor goes to “Pink Moon” nonsense.
