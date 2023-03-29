With the EU wanting to phase our vehicles that cause pollution by 2035, you might be able to keep them if they run on e-fuel

The European Union has finally completed plans for phasing out internal combustion vans and cars that are polluting the air and heating the planet by 2035. With the document stating a 100% reduction of these vehicles, that would have meant a complete ban on manufacturing and driving them. Fortunately, a new product called e-fuel came in to save the day.

The initial meeting to finalize this glorious plan would have concluded the decision earlier this month. However, there was a sudden push to promote e-fuel that needs water, electricity, and particles from the air to make it. With this consideration in place, the EU says internal combustion engines that run on e-fuel will be exempt from the ban.

So, let’s take a closer look at how e-fuel is made and if it really is a better alternative to the current combustion engines and electric vehicles. Have you heard of direct air capture yet? You would have if you read my article on Microsoft making plans to do so with a new facility.

Basically, it takes the bad carbon dioxide from the air and stores it elsewhere. When you extract hydrogen from water, the combination of the two molecules helps make e-fuel. The one issue is that e-fuel engines will still pump some CO2 into the air, but the EU is fine with this, as the direct air capture method will just draw it back in.

NEW: Germany’s push to save the combustion engine could cost drivers over €200 to fill up a car. Olaf Scholz’s support for e-fuel will hit motorists in the pocket while driving up emissions, oil consumption and air pollution.

Becoming the circle of carbon dioxide (play the Elton John song from Lion King and replace the lyrics with your own, and share it in the comments for a good time).

So, there are a few complications with the new EU decision. The e-fuel concept is relatively new, and the method of making it is going to be expensive as opposed to just charging your car’s battery. On the other end, electric cars are known to be heavier due to the battery and charging system, which is why so many manufacturers are pushing for the e-fuel application.

I mean, we’re talking about either lowering the emissions completely, or just recycling them instead. I suppose either one is better than continuing to pollute and heat the planet’s atmosphere.

