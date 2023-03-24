Microsoft to Launch a CarbonCapture Project in 2024
Microsoft wants to capture and remove more CO2 than its buildings produce
Microsoft is aware that it has plenty of buildings contributing to harmful emissions polluting our planet. To resolve this issue, it’s signed a new CarbonCapture contract to begin a project called Project Bison in 2024 that will hopefully capture and store CO2 below ground. By 2050, it wants to remove more of the gas than it releases.
This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the desire for Microsoft to move towards greener solutions. It has so many data centers for its cloud computing, which is one of the main culprits for carbon emissions in the US. Now, it wants to become a solution more than a problem.
The goal is to capture CO2 from the surrounding air with a facility in Wyoming as a test. The equipment will draw the emissions in the air into the building, and then containers will store the gas underground.
Now, I have two primary concerns about this project. While we don’t have too many details yet, I might be flying wildly off course here. Still, I’m a bit worried about the statement that it wants to remove more CO2 than it produced by 2030. From a biological and ecological standpoint, I hope this doesn’t include the version of the gas that plants and trees need and convert to oxygen for us. Carbon emissions is one thing, but Carbon Dioxide that plants need to survive is another.
Perhaps just enough extraction to bring our planet to a healthy state again?
The other concern is the container plan. I mean, I don’t know how massive these containers are, but how much ground will Microsoft need to remove to have these storage facilities underground? Also, what is the long-term plan? Are they just going to keep stacking them forever?
In any event, it's nice to see that Microsoft is willing to do something about their emissions.
emissions, emissions… well, ecology is good thing, but when BIG boys going on the main stage, for “saving the planet”, things became more fake than it seems.. we will see.
The “big boys” love to run their mouth about ecology and protecting the environment and mostly making us peasants do it while they fly around in their private jets contributing to the contamination.
Super awesome double standards.
Don’t worry about “removing more CO2 than it produces”. Humanity as a whole has been adding way more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, mainly from burning fossil fuels, than what current carbon capture technologies are able to pull back out. And no, we won’t run out of carbon dioxide for plants; they did just fine before the Industrial Revolution, after all.
As for where they’re gonna put what they do capture, I haven’t read up on Microsoft’s project, but it’s common to put this into old oil and gas wells, and I’d imagine there are a number of these in Wyoming.
Instead of being concerned about the plants that for them CO2 concentration is just the least of the problems among all the biotic and abiotic stresses that will arise (however very funny since at most Microsoft would like to compensate for its emissions), I would be concerned to delve into what is in between the terms carbon neutral and greenwashing.
For your other questions you might try looking at some IEA, IRENA or IPCC reports. Or maybe there is also ChatGPI if you really are lazy. All online, free and especially helpful before writing an article.
We will see if it is a serious project or a pebble in the pond.