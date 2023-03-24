Microsoft wants to capture and remove more CO 2 than its buildings produce

Microsoft is aware that it has plenty of buildings contributing to harmful emissions polluting our planet. To resolve this issue, it’s signed a new CarbonCapture contract to begin a project called Project Bison in 2024 that will hopefully capture and store CO2 below ground. By 2050, it wants to remove more of the gas than it releases.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the desire for Microsoft to move towards greener solutions. It has so many data centers for its cloud computing, which is one of the main culprits for carbon emissions in the US. Now, it wants to become a solution more than a problem.

The goal is to capture CO2 from the surrounding air with a facility in Wyoming as a test. The equipment will draw the emissions in the air into the building, and then containers will store the gas underground.

Now, I have two primary concerns about this project. While we don’t have too many details yet, I might be flying wildly off course here. Still, I’m a bit worried about the statement that it wants to remove more CO2 than it produced by 2030. From a biological and ecological standpoint, I hope this doesn’t include the version of the gas that plants and trees need and convert to oxygen for us. Carbon emissions is one thing, but Carbon Dioxide that plants need to survive is another.

Perhaps just enough extraction to bring our planet to a healthy state again?

The other concern is the container plan. I mean, I don’t know how massive these containers are, but how much ground will Microsoft need to remove to have these storage facilities underground? Also, what is the long-term plan? Are they just going to keep stacking them forever?

In any event, it’s nice to see that Microsoft is willing to do something about their emissions.

