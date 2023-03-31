According to a report by Futurism, BuzzFeed has taken a significant step forward in AI-generated content by releasing travel guides written entirely by AI. While the publisher's initial AI-generated content consisted of ad-lib quizzes that were relatively harmless, the travel guides are a more audacious attempt to draw in search traffic for various destinations.

There are currently 44 travel articles on BuzzFeed's "Buzzy" AI tool, featuring locations like Stockholm, Morocco, and Cape May, New Jersey. While BuzzFeed notes that the articles are "collaboratively written" by a human and Buzzy, they also state that the pieces are "written with the help of Buzzy the Robot (aka our Creative AI Assistant) but powered by human ideas."

Readers can access the full list of travel articles generated by Buzzy on their profile.

As observed by Futurism, many of the articles include some common phrases, such as "hidden gem" and "now, I know what you're thinking" ahead of a rhetorical question about the specific place. BuzzFeed spokesperson Juliana Clifton clarified that the first set of travel articles was made with input from non-editorial BuzzFeed employees, who responded to a questionnaire about travel that was used by the AI tools to build articles.

BuzzFeed's AI tools could potentially be used in the future to help write articles based on reader contributions that could be similar to its "Add Yours" format. Additionally, Buzzy, who wrote the quizzes, has a separate author page from the travel writer Buzzy, which is specifically credited as "As Told to Buzzy."

According to BuzzFeed spokesperson Juliana Clifton, the company is testing new formats that allow anyone to contribute their ideas and perspectives on their site, regardless of their writing or content creation background. The company is incorporating human editors in the process, and as they continue to develop AI-assisted formats, they will integrate ways for humans to collaborate and edit.

However, the current state of BuzzFeed's AI-written travel guides leaves much to be desired. While they include nice pictures and generic advice about destinations, they lack the necessary information to help readers plan detailed trips.

BuzzFeed's venture into AI-generated travel guides follows its January announcement that it would use OpenAI tools to personalize content. CNET also experimented with AI-generated stories, but it stopped shortly after the practice was brought to light.

