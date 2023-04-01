How to watch Australian GP 2023: Live stream for this Sunday
Max Verstappen has no rival in the early stages of the season and has clinched the pole position in the Australian Grand Prix. It is the 22nd of his sporting career, ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who caused a big surprise in qualifying by overtaking Alonso with almost no time left.
Carlos Sainz is fifth on the grid, in a clean zone, after making a great final lap in Q3, where he clearly beat Lance Stroll and his teammate Charles Leclerc, which allows him to think about the podium. Ferrari has been working on race pace, with different configurations than the first two races, and the Madrid native hopes that Melbourne will be a turning point in this early season.
Starting grid, Australian GP 2023
- 1st M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1'16"732 24
- 2nd G. Russell (B) Mercedes 1'16"968 +00"236 29
- 3rd L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes 1'17"104 +00"372 28
- 4th Fernando Alonso (B) Aston Martin 1'17"139 +00"407 26
- 5th Carlos Sainz (B) Ferrari 1'17"270 +00"538 28
- 6th L. Stroll (B) Aston Martin 1'17"308 +00"576 26
- 7th C. Leclerc (B) Ferrari 1'17"369 +00"637 25
- 8th A. Albon (B) Williams 1'17"609 +00"877 27
- 9th P. Gasly (B) Alpine 1'17"675 +00"943 25
- 10th N. Hulkenberg (B) Haas 1'17"735 +01"003 26
Scheduling times for Race:
- UTC: 5:00am
- CEST: 7:00am
- PDT: 10:00pm
- EDT: 1:00am
Remember that you could view the F1 using VPNs if it is not available in your country
