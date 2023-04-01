How to watch Australian GP 2023: Live stream for this Sunday

Max Verstappen has no rival in the early stages of the season and has clinched the pole position in the Australian Grand Prix. It is the 22nd of his sporting career, ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who caused a big surprise in qualifying by overtaking Alonso with almost no time left.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Sainz is fifth on the grid, in a clean zone, after making a great final lap in Q3, where he clearly beat Lance Stroll and his teammate Charles Leclerc, which allows him to think about the podium. Ferrari has been working on race pace, with different configurations than the first two races, and the Madrid native hopes that Melbourne will be a turning point in this early season.

Starting grid, Australian GP 2023

1st M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1'16"732 24

2nd G. Russell (B) Mercedes 1'16"968 +00"236 29

3rd L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes 1'17"104 +00"372 28

4th Fernando Alonso (B) Aston Martin 1'17"139 +00"407 26

5th Carlos Sainz (B) Ferrari 1'17"270 +00"538 28

6th L. Stroll (B) Aston Martin 1'17"308 +00"576 26

7th C. Leclerc (B) Ferrari 1'17"369 +00"637 25

8th A. Albon (B) Williams 1'17"609 +00"877 27

9th P. Gasly (B) Alpine 1'17"675 +00"943 25

10th N. Hulkenberg (B) Haas 1'17"735 +01"003 26

Scheduling times for Race:

ADVERTISEMENT

UTC : 5:00am

: 5:00am CEST : 7:00am

: 7:00am PDT: 10:00pm

10:00pm EDT: 1:00am

Remember that you could view the F1 using VPNs if it is not available in your country

Some of the links included in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement