How to watch Australian GP 2023: Live stream for this Sunday

Jesus
Apr 1, 2023
Updated • Apr 1, 2023
affiliate, Misc
|
0

Max Verstappen has no rival in the early stages of the season and has clinched the pole position in the Australian Grand Prix. It is the 22nd of his sporting career, ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who caused a big surprise in qualifying by overtaking Alonso with almost no time left.

Carlos Sainz is fifth on the grid, in a clean zone, after making a great final lap in Q3, where he clearly beat Lance Stroll and his teammate Charles Leclerc, which allows him to think about the podium. Ferrari has been working on race pace, with different configurations than the first two races, and the Madrid native hopes that Melbourne will be a turning point in this early season.

Starting grid, Australian GP 2023

  • 1st M. Verstappen (B) Red Bull 1'16"732 24
  • 2nd G. Russell (B) Mercedes 1'16"968 +00"236 29
  • 3rd L. Hamilton (B) Mercedes 1'17"104 +00"372 28
  • 4th Fernando Alonso (B) Aston Martin 1'17"139 +00"407 26
  • 5th Carlos Sainz (B) Ferrari 1'17"270 +00"538 28
  • 6th L. Stroll (B) Aston Martin 1'17"308 +00"576 26
  • 7th C. Leclerc (B) Ferrari 1'17"369 +00"637 25
  • 8th A. Albon (B) Williams 1'17"609 +00"877 27
  • 9th P. Gasly (B) Alpine 1'17"675 +00"943 25
  • 10th N. Hulkenberg (B) Haas 1'17"735 +01"003 26

Scheduling times for Race:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • UTC: 5:00am
  • CEST: 7:00am
  • PDT: 10:00pm
  • EDT: 1:00am

Remember that you could view the F1 using VPNs if it is not available in your country

Some of the links included in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for gHacks.

Advertisement

Related content

I don’t know about you, but when I was younger I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just 3 days away don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world all you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug. To stream outside the US you will need NordVPN which you can get now at 57% off. How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US Find a reliable VPN and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel such as YouTubeTV and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars. Watch the Oscars From Anywhere If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world don't worry I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted and this secures your traffic by making it private. NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you’ll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don’t worry they’ve got a 30-day money-back policy. Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable If you've decided to cut the cable you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below: FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices: Roku Chromecast Amazon Fire TV Gaming Consoles How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations If you’re a US resident then you are in luck you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider. If you're in Canada you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you. People in the UK can also watch without a VPN all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11. The Nominees All Quiet on the Western Front The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Evlis Tar Women Talking Triangle of Sadness

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars for Free With a VPN
Disney Plus

Disney+ Review

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved