Grab the Disney+ New Promotional Price for the Next Three Months!

Don’t miss out on this incredible Disney+ deal, offering $1.99 per month for the next three months with all shows available!

Shaun
Sep 15, 2023
Updated • Sep 15, 2023
affiliate
|
0

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

Have you been standing by the fence wondering if you should subscribe to Disney+? If that subscription price has been bothering you, you’re in for a treat. You can now pay $1.99 per month for the first three installments instead of the standard $8.99. If you do, you can check all the shows and series available before settling for the full price.

Disney+
Disney+
Get 77% off Disney+ for 3 months
Get Offer

In this guide, we’ll show you the current movies and series on Disney+ to enjoy and what you can expect in the next few months. Make sure you don’t miss any of these with this unbeatable deal for both existing and new monthly customers!

Existing Disney+ Blockbusters You Don’t Want to Miss!

Disney+ viewers already have a treat with a massive volume of shows across several brands. When it comes to Star Wars, there are two exciting shows I encourage you to watch. The first is The Mandalorian, which takes you on a journey with Din Djarin and the foundling, Grogu. We’re currently on Season 3, which is exploring the history and heritage of the Mandalorians. Also, there’s a tie-in with the series The Book of Boba Fett, so make sure you don’t miss watching it!

Then there is the brand new Ahsoka Disney+ series. When you watch The Mandalorian Season 2, you’ll meet her towards the middle of the season when she helps Grogu with his Jedi powers. Now, she has her own series! The events are in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, and it takes place after Return of the Jedi. In this series, Ahsoka assesses an emerging threat to the galaxy, which follows after the fall of the Empire

If you’re not into Star Wars and epic galactic adventures, perhaps you’ll enjoy superheroes more. It’s a shift from science fiction to comic-book fantasy that many fans love, the home of Marvel on Disney+. The more recent movies include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, you’ll want to watch the new series Secret Invasion with Nick Fury at the helm. I believe it’s building us up for the next Avengers movie, which will be about the Secret Wars.

For those of you who like medical dramas, there’s Grey’s Anatomy. That’s right! All 19 seasons are on Disney+, which means you can binge-watch all the episodes you’ve missed so far. I’ve personally shifted my focus to the spin-off series, Station 19, which sees actors from GA cross-in among the episodes, but I’ve fallen in love with these firefighting characters and their stories.

If you prefer some laughs, you should try the comedy-drama The Bear. It’s about a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown after his brother dies. He takes over the failing restaurant, only to discover that he needs more than his cooking skills to get it to succeed. He’ll definitely have his hands full, and not just with food. You can now watch two seasons of the show on Disney+.

Finally, there are plenty of shows for the children! Top of the list is the remade The Little Mermaid featuring our all-time favorite character, Ariel. With real-life action and actors, you’ll head on an unforgettable journey under the sea!

Upcoming Disney+ Premieres to Enjoy

Disney+ doesn’t stop with any of the action. We’re looking forward to the upcoming Loki Season 2! While we pretty much hated the character in the Avengers movies, I’ve personally grown to love him in his own series. After the events of the first season, with the multiverse hanging in the balance, I’m eager to see what the next season has in store for us.

Did you miss watching the Elemental movie by Pixar Animation Studios in the Cinema? Don’t worry; it’s coming to Disney+ one of these days. If you haven’t heard about it, it’s a comedy animated movie about a world where the inhabitants are made from one of the four elements. It has interesting lore about the characters and people, but there’s an intriguing plot with a fire elemental falling for a water elemental.

Disney+: Three Months at an Unbeatable Price!

As you can tell, there’s so much to enjoy on Disney+ with the brands of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Star, and National Geographic. The best part is that you can now enjoy a monthly membership of $1.99 for the next three installments instead of $8.99. Sadly, annual memberships won’t receive a discount or refund. Still, it’s exciting for members paying every month who want to explore what the platform has to offer!

So do yourself a favor and sign up now while the deal lasts!

Disney+
Disney+
Get 77% off Disney+ for 3 months
Get Offer
Advertisement

Related content

How to watch Australian GP 2023: Live stream for this Sunday
I don’t know about you, but when I was younger I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just 3 days away don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world all you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug. To stream outside the US you will need NordVPN which you can get now at 57% off. How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US Find a reliable VPN and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel such as YouTubeTV and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars. Watch the Oscars From Anywhere If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world don't worry I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted and this secures your traffic by making it private. NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you’ll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don’t worry they’ve got a 30-day money-back policy. Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable If you've decided to cut the cable you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below: FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices: Roku Chromecast Amazon Fire TV Gaming Consoles How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations If you’re a US resident then you are in luck you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider. If you're in Canada you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you. People in the UK can also watch without a VPN all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11. The Nominees All Quiet on the Western Front The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Evlis Tar Women Talking Triangle of Sadness

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars for Free With a VPN
Disney Plus

Disney+ Review

Previous Post: «

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved