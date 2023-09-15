Don’t miss out on this incredible Disney+ deal, offering $1.99 per month for the next three months with all shows available!

Have you been standing by the fence wondering if you should subscribe to Disney+? If that subscription price has been bothering you, you’re in for a treat. You can now pay $1.99 per month for the first three installments instead of the standard $8.99. If you do, you can check all the shows and series available before settling for the full price.

In this guide, we’ll show you the current movies and series on Disney+ to enjoy and what you can expect in the next few months. Make sure you don’t miss any of these with this unbeatable deal for both existing and new monthly customers!

Existing Disney+ Blockbusters You Don’t Want to Miss!

Disney+ viewers already have a treat with a massive volume of shows across several brands. When it comes to Star Wars, there are two exciting shows I encourage you to watch. The first is The Mandalorian, which takes you on a journey with Din Djarin and the foundling, Grogu. We’re currently on Season 3, which is exploring the history and heritage of the Mandalorians. Also, there’s a tie-in with the series The Book of Boba Fett, so make sure you don’t miss watching it!

Then there is the brand new Ahsoka Disney+ series. When you watch The Mandalorian Season 2, you’ll meet her towards the middle of the season when she helps Grogu with his Jedi powers. Now, she has her own series! The events are in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian, and it takes place after Return of the Jedi. In this series, Ahsoka assesses an emerging threat to the galaxy, which follows after the fall of the Empire

If you’re not into Star Wars and epic galactic adventures, perhaps you’ll enjoy superheroes more. It’s a shift from science fiction to comic-book fantasy that many fans love, the home of Marvel on Disney+. The more recent movies include Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, you’ll want to watch the new series Secret Invasion with Nick Fury at the helm. I believe it’s building us up for the next Avengers movie, which will be about the Secret Wars.

For those of you who like medical dramas, there’s Grey’s Anatomy. That’s right! All 19 seasons are on Disney+, which means you can binge-watch all the episodes you’ve missed so far. I’ve personally shifted my focus to the spin-off series, Station 19, which sees actors from GA cross-in among the episodes, but I’ve fallen in love with these firefighting characters and their stories.

If you prefer some laughs, you should try the comedy-drama The Bear. It’s about a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown after his brother dies. He takes over the failing restaurant, only to discover that he needs more than his cooking skills to get it to succeed. He’ll definitely have his hands full, and not just with food. You can now watch two seasons of the show on Disney+.

Finally, there are plenty of shows for the children! Top of the list is the remade The Little Mermaid featuring our all-time favorite character, Ariel. With real-life action and actors, you’ll head on an unforgettable journey under the sea!

Upcoming Disney+ Premieres to Enjoy

Disney+ doesn’t stop with any of the action. We’re looking forward to the upcoming Loki Season 2! While we pretty much hated the character in the Avengers movies, I’ve personally grown to love him in his own series. After the events of the first season, with the multiverse hanging in the balance, I’m eager to see what the next season has in store for us.

Did you miss watching the Elemental movie by Pixar Animation Studios in the Cinema? Don’t worry; it’s coming to Disney+ one of these days. If you haven’t heard about it, it’s a comedy animated movie about a world where the inhabitants are made from one of the four elements. It has interesting lore about the characters and people, but there’s an intriguing plot with a fire elemental falling for a water elemental.

Disney+: Three Months at an Unbeatable Price!

As you can tell, there’s so much to enjoy on Disney+ with the brands of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Star, and National Geographic. The best part is that you can now enjoy a monthly membership of $1.99 for the next three installments instead of $8.99. Sadly, annual memberships won’t receive a discount or refund. Still, it’s exciting for members paying every month who want to explore what the platform has to offer!

So do yourself a favor and sign up now while the deal lasts!

