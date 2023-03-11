I don’t know about you, but when I was younger, I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just three days away, don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world. All you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live-streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug.

To stream outside the US, you will need NordVPN, which you can get now at 57% off.

How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US

Find a reliable VPN, and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel, such as YouTubeTV, and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars.

Watch the Oscars From Anywhere

If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world, don't worry; I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN, and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location, and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted, and this secures your traffic by making it private.

NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location, you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you’ll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don’t worry; they’ve got a 30-day money-back policy.

Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable

If you've decided to cut the cable, you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US, but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below:

FuboTV

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live TV

With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices:

Roku

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Gaming Consoles

How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations

If you’re a US resident, then you are in luck; you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider.

If you're in Canada, you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you.

People in the UK can also watch without a VPN, all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11.

The Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Fabelmans

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Women Talking

Triangle of Sadness

