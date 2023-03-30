Google claims that ChatGPT didn’t train Bard

Google claims that ChatGPT didn’t train Bard
Shaun
Mar 30, 2023
Updated • Mar 30, 2023
Misc
|
0

After some allegations, Google says it never used ChatGPT records to train AI system, Bard

 

Have you, by any chance, noticed that Google’s AI system called Bard seems to be producing similar results to ChatGPT? Perhaps that’s just how AI works these days, and they’ll all be alike. Or not. According to The Information and a resigned Google AI researcher, the company was using ChatGPT via ShareGPT to train its new system.

As you may know by now, the beginning of Bard didn’t go so well. Now, it’s keen to rope in the division known as DeepMind to do everything it can to beat its competitor. Besides its new Perspectives carousel, it wants to make sure you still search for topics on Chrome instead of ChatGPT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to new details from The Information, it seems like Google tried to take a shortcut initially. The sources say that it used training data scraped by ShareGPT from ChatGPT for Bard. That’s why it was able to appear so quickly with so many answers.

Even the former Google AI researcher that resigned, Jacob Devlin, had warned the company that what they were doing was wrong and against ChatGPT terms and conditions. From what anyone can tell, they then scrapped that training data the moment Devlin moved over to OpenAI to assist them with ChatGPT.

However, Google is vehemently stating that Bard isn’t trained on ShareGPT or ChatGPT. They’re not saying it wasn’t done before, only that it isn’t the case at the moment. It’s still possible that they initially did it, Devlin warned them and resigned, and then they changed the system.

All we have is the word of the sources. For now, Google and DeepMind are going to work like mad to make Bard the best thing since sliced AI, or at least a top competitor of ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Related content

Are you Ready to Hear Wikipedia’s ‘Sound of all Human Knowledge’?

Are you Ready to Hear Wikipedia’s ‘Sound of all Human Knowledge’?
Luke Skywalker’s Voice will now Alert Ukrainians to Russian Air Raids

Luke Skywalker’s Voice will now Alert Ukrainians to Russian Air Raids
The Gmail attachment limit is only 25MB, but there is a way to avoid it. Check our article to see how to send large files in Gmail!

How to send large files in Gmail: Easiest way

How to utilize ChatGPT to write great codes?
The PlayStation Store Spring Sale will take place until April 12 and we listed the top 5 games that you shouldn't miss!

Top 5 Spring Sale deals on PlayStation Store (2023)
Spotify now lists Niche Mixes where you can Select a Personalized Playlist

Spotify now lists Niche Mixes where you can Select a Personalized Playlist

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved