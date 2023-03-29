Interesting “Perspectives” Carousel will appear on Google Searches

Shaun
Mar 29, 2023
Updated • Mar 29, 2023
Google
Google wants to show you different views on topics with a Perspectives carousel, but how will they moderate the content?

 

You know when you search for a topic on Google, and you usually see content from the bigwigs out there with high domain authority? What happens when you want to see someone else’s point of view for a change? Well, that’s the new approach Google is taking with the Perspectives carousel, coming to a US English browser near you.

The new update should be released in the next week or so. You can check the functionality in Google’s latest post. Basically, you’ll see a sliding window that shows you news from other sources you probably wouldn’t have noticed before. It’s a great way to get more first-page content without smothering the results.

There may be some controversial perspectives there, though, like something you would see on Twitter. There isn’t an indication of exactly what measures Google will take to prevent spam posts, or even how they select content for this new carousel.

Perhaps a more exciting feature for people like me is the About section. When you see posts in this carousel, you can click on the small menu buttons to read more about the author or the site that posted it. 

If the website owner or company has verified these details with Google, you can at least see what they’re about. Alternatively, I guess they’ll just draw the information from the site, like my small bio at the end of this article.

With Google now investing in AI, it seems to be taking huge strides this year to make sure you still prefer heading to Chrome to enjoy finding and reading content instead of asking ChatGPT questions. At least, that’s how I see it.

