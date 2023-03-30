Luke Skywalker’s Voice will now Alert Ukrainians to Russian Air Raids

Luke Skywalker’s Voice will now Alert Ukrainians to Russian Air Raids
Mark Hamill is sharing The Force by using his Luke Skywalker voice to warn Ukrainings of possible air raids with a downloadable app.

 

There are few countries today that don’t know the familiar voice of Luke Skywalker. Made famous by Mark Hamill in the original Star Wars trilogy and continued in the latest saga, the movie star has decided he wants to do more than just sit at home and hear about the war. Now, Ukrainians will hear his voice support them on the app Air Alert, warning them of incoming danger.

Not only is his voice familiar, but the Ukranian fans recognize some of the phrases from the movies. Here are some of the messages they might hear on the app:

  • “Attention. Air raid alert. Proceed to the nearest shelter.”
  • “Don’t be careless. Your overconfidence is your weakness.”
  • “The air alert is over. May the Force be with you.”

It may seem like Mark Hamill is possibly making light of a serious situation, but he’s not. It’s all in an effort to help them in times of distress, and possibly motivate them to stay alive. In an interview, he mentioned how the Ukranians remind him of the Rebels who fought against the evil Galactic Empire. It’s just a pity there aren’t any real-life Jedi to help them out.

Many Ukranians have voiced how happy they are to hear the Luke Skywalker voice on the app. Some say it’s helping them with their English, while others feel a sense of hope. Here’s hoping it helps them somewhat in these troubling times, now in the second year of the war.

Not everyone is so positive about it, though.

https://twitter.com/Colt_45_Outlaw/status/1641062168480153601 

  Alex said on March 31, 2023 at 1:37 am
    This guy

