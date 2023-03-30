Are you Ready to Hear Wikipedia’s ‘Sound of all Human Knowledge’?

Shaun
Mar 30, 2023
Updated • Mar 30, 2023
Misc
|
1

The Wikipedia Foundation is adopting a new sound logo that will personify the company’s brand, chosen by the community.

 

2,094 participants from about 135 countries participated in a community event for establishing a new sound for the Wikipedia brand. If you’re familiar with the sound Netflix makes when you open the app, that’s the idea behind this new audio logo. Labelled “Sound of all Human Knowledge”, we’ll hear the official version in June 2023.

Wikipedia decided to step up its corporate branding by making this new sound logo. Since we seem to absorb knowledge by ear a lot these days, even when watching news via video, the company felt it needed an audio clip that represents the sound of all human knowledge. 

The winner of the competition, as voted for by the community, was Thaddeus Osborne. He’s a part-time music producer while working as a nuclear engineer. Is it wrong of me to say that his sound logo is the bomb

Corny slang jokes aside, here is Osborne’s description of his winning sound:

“My sound logo welcomes its audience into a world of information. The sound of a page turning quickly becomes a library like a whirlwind of typing, clicking, and paper rustling that promises vast stores of wisdom followed by a friendly invitation. This is what I perceive the Wikimedia movement to be about, the open and encouraged sharing of knowledge. Lots and lots of knowledge.”

While his song won the competition, Wikipedia wants to make it more professional. There will be a short version for social media, and a longer version for video intros. You’ll be able to hear the sound of all human knowledge in the Twitter link above. Makes me wonder if I should make a sound logo for my author brand. At least it will be a creative way to pass the time.

Comments

  1. Tony said on March 30, 2023 at 6:32 pm
    Reply

    I am sorry that I clicked on this nonsense.

