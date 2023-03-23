AI-generated images of Trump's arrest confused social media users
The recent spread of fake images depicting the supposed arrest of former President Donald Trump is causing confusion on social media. These images, which were created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, are so convincing that many people were fooled into thinking that Trump had actually been arrested.
The announcement of Trump's potential arrest by the New York City police over his alleged payment of hush money to pornstar Stormy Daniels had created a buzz among his supporters who were anticipating a massive protest. However, the only thing that came out of the announcement was the spread of fake images of Trump's supposed arrest.
Despite their obvious falsity, the images of Trump fighting off the police and running from them seemed quite real to many users on social media platforms. In fact, the blurry pictures looked realistic enough to make some believe that Trump had actually been arrested.
Elliot Higgins, who created the viral photos using MidJourney, tweeted that he was banned from the awe-inspiring AI-image generator MidJourney for sharing photos of Trump's fake arrest. You may see his tweet series below.
Apparently doing a viral thread about Donald Trump using Midjourney images is enough to get you banned from Midjourney, oops.
— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 22, 2023
Developing AI technologies makes it difficult to distinguish between real and fake
The recent surge of fake images depicting Trump's supposed arrest is a clear example of the capabilities of AI-powered image-generation tools. These tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and they are capable of producing images that are indistinguishable from those captured by a camera.
In the case of the fake Trump images, the AI tool was able to create pictures that appeared so realistic that many people were fooled into believing that they were genuine.
One of the most impressive aspects of these AI-powered image-generation tools is their ability to create images of people that look incredibly realistic. By analyzing thousands of images of human faces, for example, the tools are able to create new faces that are virtually indistinguishable from real ones.
In the case of the fake Trump images, the AI tool was fed images of Trump's face and then allowed to generate new images of him in a variety of poses and situations.Advertisement
Comments
As far as I see the fake Trump’s arrest picture displayed in the article… it’s obviously fake. The face is blurry but especially blurry when it only is. No need to be an expert to spot immediately the usurpation.
What stuns me here (regarding this picture only, no idea about others) is,
1- The picture is AI-generated? Well, the result is more artificial than intelligent.
2- How can so many of us have been tricked, mainly on social sites as mentioned in the article? Human greed is beyond measure as it seems.
I’ve seen AI-generated pics and even videos which were really astonishing in realism, truly hard to spot as fake, but the pic here is, IMO, very poorly processed.
I think “tricked” is too far but the article headline’s “confused” is more accurate. I imagine some users saw some of the more realistic images and questioned if it had actually happened. Then they double-checked Google or another source and got the story that these were AI-generated. For me, I think they are fake not because of the quality but the ridiculously over-dramatic tone. We’ve seen plenty of famous people arrested and they don’t run, scream, yell or fight. The images he made on Midjourney are really quite comical, from arrest to incarceration to prison breaks. He left no stone unturned.
@HelpDeskUntiliDie, I evoked “greed” (I rather should have evoked “gullibility” by the way) and when you write ”
For me, I think they are fake not because of the quality but the ridiculously over-dramatic tone.” I realize that not having myself considered this aspect is … gullible. Your approach moreover handles even the best, should they ever be perfect AI-generated images, given it focuses on the background rather than the foreground, so to say.
I entirely agree with your comment.
The best way to tell if it’s A.I. generated for now is to look at the fingers
Absolute madness the IA images! :S
Looks totally fake to me right off the bat…is it possible ‘the masses’ are becoming ‘dumbed down’ and ‘sheeple’ who are easily duped, gullible, and manipulated? Nah lol. Chaos merchants and sh*t disturbers have had the doors thrown wide open for them.
Trump has proven time and again that he is able to buy women. Lady Justice is no exception. Mr. Agent Orange is going to walk.
BTW, a friend send me a MUCH better one than what you have here.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FrwknFHWwAEMLzJ?format=jpg&name=900×900
A patchwork of a few others … [https://img.justpaste.me/i/20230323/pfNg6/AI-faked-Trump-arrest.jpg]
Doesn’t take a lot to confuse most social media users.
must be hard to spot the absolute real knot in the arm and the baby-like fingers on the mid right of the pic…
The physically aggressive; resisting of arrest, by Mr Trump, story itself would be highly unlikely. Obviously the image was meant for entertaining the gullible and giving mindless media another excuse to write more dull uninspiring AI adverts.
In the picture: limbs are truncated or appearing from weird places, the head looks like a cardboard cut-out. Fingers or thumbs are missing from several of the hands, a child could do better. Seriously believing in the endless streams of daily
fake newssewage about AI helps erode people’s intelligence.
Bla bla bla bla bla. Dullness. Ethereal, ephemeral dullness. Allegorical dullness. The blunted boredom rises from the gorge of her insufferable lips and floats like the tedious feather of a long dead bird until it lands it nakedly tired memory next to your fleshy feet.
The Cottingley Fairies (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cottingley_Fairies) look more plausible than the shoddy AI generated image posted in this article.
I prefer the ones where Biden activates his Bankai.
