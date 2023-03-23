AI-generated images of Trump's arrest confused social media users

The recent spread of fake images depicting the supposed arrest of former President Donald Trump is causing confusion on social media. These images, which were created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, are so convincing that many people were fooled into thinking that Trump had actually been arrested.

The announcement of Trump's potential arrest by the New York City police over his alleged payment of hush money to pornstar Stormy Daniels had created a buzz among his supporters who were anticipating a massive protest. However, the only thing that came out of the announcement was the spread of fake images of Trump's supposed arrest.

Despite their obvious falsity, the images of Trump fighting off the police and running from them seemed quite real to many users on social media platforms. In fact, the blurry pictures looked realistic enough to make some believe that Trump had actually been arrested.

Elliot Higgins, who created the viral photos using MidJourney, tweeted that he was banned from the awe-inspiring AI-image generator MidJourney for sharing photos of Trump's fake arrest. You may see his tweet series below.

Apparently doing a viral thread about Donald Trump using Midjourney images is enough to get you banned from Midjourney, oops. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) March 22, 2023

Developing AI technologies makes it difficult to distinguish between real and fake

The recent surge of fake images depicting Trump's supposed arrest is a clear example of the capabilities of AI-powered image-generation tools. These tools are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and they are capable of producing images that are indistinguishable from those captured by a camera.

In the case of the fake Trump images, the AI tool was able to create pictures that appeared so realistic that many people were fooled into believing that they were genuine.

One of the most impressive aspects of these AI-powered image-generation tools is their ability to create images of people that look incredibly realistic. By analyzing thousands of images of human faces, for example, the tools are able to create new faces that are virtually indistinguishable from real ones.

In the case of the fake Trump images, the AI tool was fed images of Trump's face and then allowed to generate new images of him in a variety of poses and situations.

