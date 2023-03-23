South Korean Probe’s NASA Moon Camera Illuminates Dark Lunar Crater

South Korean Probe’s NASA Moon Camera Illuminates Dark Lunar Crater
Trevor Monteiro
Mar 23, 2023
Updated • Mar 23, 2023
Misc
|
0

A recently released image showed a Marvin crater lit by NASA’s ShadowCam. This image shows NASA’s lunar camera is now brightening the darker areas of the moon. This new photo was taken on February 28th by ShadowCam. It shows a portion of the Marvin crater just 16 miles from the south pole of the moon. The portion was 2.85 miles in diameter.

What is ShadowCam?

ShadowCam is sensitive and can detect reflected light. The areas that receive natural sunlight will look saturated on ShadowCam, however, due to its sensitivity, it can reveal dimly lit regions that are permanently shadowed.

The released images show the lighting difference inside and outside the Marvin crater rim. As per the update from ShadowCam, these areas are illuminated by faint light scattered from nearby mountains.

ShadowCam has been operating onboard the Danuri spacecraft, which is the Korean Aerospace Research Institute’s spacecraft. Danuri entered the moon’s orbit late last year and it builds on the cameras on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). The LRO has been functional since 2009 and is about 200 times more sensitive. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, ShadowCam has also revealed details of the Shackleton crater. The images collected by ShadowCam help scientists understand lunar evolution. The images also show water trapped in shadowed regions and even help with site selection for Artemis missions.

Advertisement

Related content

Who is responsible when there’s an accident involving a self-driving car

Here’s What You Need to Know About Liability in Self-Driving Car Accidents

Binance trading suspended: Why is Binance not working?
During the State of Unreal 2023 event, Epic unveiled several new technologies, including the capabilities of MetaHumans Creator.

Epic's MetaHumans: Hollywood-level animations with an iPhone
Apple Considering Bid for English Premier League Streaming Rights in the UK

Will Apple Get Streaming Rights for the English Premier League in the UK with its New Bid?

OpenAI integrates plugins support into ChatGPT
Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023: Highlights So far

Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023: Highlights So far

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved