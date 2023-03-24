Bloomberg share a report that says Apple is bidding to stream the English Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

SAVE 63%: Stream the English Premier League from anywhere in the world with a subscription to NordVPN. Get a yearly subscription to NordVPN for just €88.83, and this includes an extra three months for free — 63% off for a limited time.

Special Offer: 12 Months + 3 months FREE: Stream the English Premier League from anywhere in the world with a subscription to ExpressVPN. Get a yearly subscription to ExpressVPN and get an extra three months for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like Apple is putting its head in a fight to gain the rights to stream the English Premier League on home turf. Should the tech giant decide to do so, it will be one of four who are trying to do so in the country that calls the sport football and not soccer. With the league matches being so popular for tourists and overseas viewing, such rights would certainly boost in Apple users.

Here are a few words from the Bloomberg report:

"The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private."

ADVERTISEMENT

The current valuation of the EPL rights in the UK stands at £5.1 billion ($6.23 billion), but it’s believed that this will increase with the next tender. At the moment, the current tender for streaming rights to the EPL ends in 2025, which is why they’re busy drafting the new one. It runs on a three-year cycle, so the new contract will end in 2028.

That’s why Apple is eager to start working on a possible bid against top streamers, such as Amazon Prime, BT Sport, and Sky Sports. That last name on the list is considered the top contender for streaming the English Premier League. Even where I live, where we watch the EPL and Formula 1 on Supersport, we’re still graced with Sky Sports commentary.

? Apple Inc. is considering bidding for the streaming rights to a range of English football games, according to people familiar with the situation. ADVERTISEMENT The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by… pic.twitter.com/faOE1JTem0 — Chelsea Dodgers ? (@TheBlueDodger) March 23, 2023

The EPL isn’t the only sport that Apple is keen to become involved with in terms of streaming. It already has deals for Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball while showing an interest in the NBA. We’ll have to see if it wins the bid for the EPL.

Disclaimer: Some of the links added in the article are part of affiliate campaigns and may represent benefits for Ghacks

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement