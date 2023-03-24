Will Apple Get Streaming Rights for the English Premier League in the UK with its New Bid?

Apple Considering Bid for English Premier League Streaming Rights in the UK
Mar 24, 2023
Updated • Mar 24, 2023
Bloomberg share a report that says Apple is bidding to stream the English Premier League

 

It seems like Apple is putting its head in a fight to gain the rights to stream the English Premier League on home turf. Should the tech giant decide to do so, it will be one of four who are trying to do so in the country that calls the sport football and not soccer. With the league matches being so popular for tourists and overseas viewing, such rights would certainly boost in Apple users.

Here are a few words from the Bloomberg report:

"The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private."

Apple Considering Bid for English Premier League Streaming Rights in the UK

The current valuation of the EPL rights in the UK stands at £5.1 billion ($6.23 billion), but it’s believed that this will increase with the next tender. At the moment, the current tender for streaming rights to the EPL ends in 2025, which is why they’re busy drafting the new one. It runs on a three-year cycle, so the new contract will end in 2028.

That’s why Apple is eager to start working on a possible bid against top streamers, such as Amazon Prime, BT Sport, and Sky Sports. That last name on the list is considered the top contender for streaming the English Premier League. Even where I live, where we watch the EPL and Formula 1 on Supersport, we’re still graced with Sky Sports commentary.

The EPL isn’t the only sport that Apple is keen to become involved with in terms of streaming. It already has deals for Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball while showing an interest in the NBA. We’ll have to see if it wins the bid for the EPL.

