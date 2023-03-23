NASA Scientists Warn Earth Is Three Times More Likely To Be Hit by Enormous Asteroid
As per a recent study conducted by chief scientist, James Garvin, Earth is three times more likely to be hit by an asteroid than previously believed. Garvin’s team analyzed several satellites observing Earth and examined four impact craters. They also identified large rings around the sites.
Garvin’s team has come to the conclusion that comets or asteroids that are one kilometer or more in size hit just once every 700,000 years. Garvin admitted that the initial findings were misread. He claimed that these impacts were 10 times more powerful than even the deadliest of nuclear bombs.
This was inferred after the latest research on the four craters allowed the team to capture high-res images and map them in 3D. The four sites were Bosumtwi located in Ghana, Pantasma located in Nicaragua, Zhamanshin located in Kazakhstan, and Iturralde located in Bolivia.
The findings were presented by Garvin at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference that was held last week. The analysis of Pantasma showed a crater that was nine miles wide. It was struck by a crater that hit almost 800,000 years ago. However, the latest findings show that the width was actually 21 miles wide. This is equivalent to 727,000 megatons, that is sufficient to wipe out a large part of Earth’s atmosphere.
The new findings on the crater in Bosumtwi showed that it had an outer rim of 26.8km and an inner rim of six miles. Zhamanshin’s crater showed an outer rim of 18 miles, while the initial research showed that it was only seven miles. New data for Iturralde showed that the impact was larger than initially analyzed. It shows a crater covering 18 miles, as opposed to six miles.
While some researchers are skeptical about Garvin’s team findings, it is a scary thought that the next asteroid impact may destroy life on Earth.Advertisement
700.000 years! I don’t think that we will have enough time to make something to save our lives in such this short amount of time. Probably W11 would be in beta stage or fixing some issues. :O
Asteroid in view, bound to hit and destroy, life, on Earth. That’s when a message is received from outer space :
– Since always you funny inhabitants of Earth have evoked intelligent extra-terrestrial life as a danger, potentially a threat for you, humans of your little and beautiful planet. Few have considered that aliens might be good guys, far more advanced technically and morally than yourselves. We have special thanks to Steven Spielberg and his “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” movie. But most of you are hysterically afraid of foreigners, and that includes foreigners to your planet, Earth.
We contact you as an asteroid is about to hit and destroy all life on Earth. As a proof of our good intentions we will proceed to change the asteroid’s trajectory : fear no longer, Daddy Alien is here and will save you all.
Have a nice day..
Special report from Langley, I quote “If they can change the asteroid’s trajectory they might as well have changed it in the first place to target our planet and now appear as saviors. This would bring evidence that manipulation, intoxication and disinformation are a universal concept”.
Heck.
Asteroid insurance is even more affordable than eve.
Buy now. Don’t get caught short.
and no ones trying to sell NFTs of that asteroid? *bummer*