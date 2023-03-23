As per a recent study conducted by chief scientist, James Garvin, Earth is three times more likely to be hit by an asteroid than previously believed. Garvin’s team analyzed several satellites observing Earth and examined four impact craters. They also identified large rings around the sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garvin’s team has come to the conclusion that comets or asteroids that are one kilometer or more in size hit just once every 700,000 years. Garvin admitted that the initial findings were misread. He claimed that these impacts were 10 times more powerful than even the deadliest of nuclear bombs.

This was inferred after the latest research on the four craters allowed the team to capture high-res images and map them in 3D. The four sites were Bosumtwi located in Ghana, Pantasma located in Nicaragua, Zhamanshin located in Kazakhstan, and Iturralde located in Bolivia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The findings were presented by Garvin at the Lunar and Planetary Science Conference that was held last week. The analysis of Pantasma showed a crater that was nine miles wide. It was struck by a crater that hit almost 800,000 years ago. However, the latest findings show that the width was actually 21 miles wide. This is equivalent to 727,000 megatons, that is sufficient to wipe out a large part of Earth’s atmosphere.

The new findings on the crater in Bosumtwi showed that it had an outer rim of 26.8km and an inner rim of six miles. Zhamanshin’s crater showed an outer rim of 18 miles, while the initial research showed that it was only seven miles. New data for Iturralde showed that the impact was larger than initially analyzed. It shows a crater covering 18 miles, as opposed to six miles.

While some researchers are skeptical about Garvin’s team findings, it is a scary thought that the next asteroid impact may destroy life on Earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement