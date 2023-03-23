IFTTT launches three AI services for Pro+ users

Remember IFTTT -- IF This Then That? We reviewed the service for the first time back in 2011 when it was created, and have followed it throughout the years. The service enables users to create automatic actions using products and services. From improving workflows, e.g. by automatically tweeting your Instagram photos or recording activity in a Google spreadsheet, to automatically turning on the lights at home at sunset or getting a daily weather report by email.

Now, the makers of IFTTT have announced the integration of three AI products for Pro+ users. IFTTT Pro+ is available for $5 per month. It lifts the applets limit, supports multiple connected accounts, developer tools, and is the only plan that offers access to the AI services.

IFTTT AI Services

The three services are called AI Social Creator, AI Content Creator, and AI Summarizer. Here is what each does:

AI Social Creator can generate text content automatically based on already created content. IFTTT suggests that users may use the feature to have AI create a tweet automatically using a new blog post, or publish LinkedIn updates based on new blog posts. Recipes are available on the Social Creator recipes page.

AI Content Creator may help customers create content ideas. From generating an outline for a topic to drafting a blog post and tagging notes in Evernote for upcoming blog posts ideas. The list of recipes is available here.

AI Summarizer finally summaries content. It may be used to summarize RSS feed posts as soon as they are published, or to "generate action items, takeaways, and a summary from meeting notes", among other things. All recipes are available here.

IFTTT Pro+ customers may combine the AI services with almost all of the 800 services that IFTTT supports at the time.

IFTTT published an introductory video that highlights the new artificial intelligence services added today.

A support page confirms that the AI services have rate limits. The current rate limit is 200 queries per day, which is shared across all three AI services and reset automatically each day. Another support page reveals that IFTTT uses GPT-3 to power its AI services.

Closing Words

IFTTT improves its automation service with the integration of the three AI services. The 200 queries per day rate limit may get into the way of some customers. Currently, it appears that there is no option to buy additional queries.

