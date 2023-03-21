You can finally count on Pixel Watch to wake up for work

Google started rolling out the March 2023 Pixel Watch update including bug fixes and finally the alarm delays are also mentioned!
Onur Demirkol
Mar 21, 2023
Google is now rolling out the March 2023 update for Pixel Watch, and it looks like the alarm problem will be fixed in the upcoming weeks.

Google Pixel Watch users have been reporting alarm delays on their watches. Multiple users reported the same issue and discussed their concerns on social media. Many threads were created on Reddit, and finally, Google announced the issue would be resolved in the upcoming weeks.

According to the blog post, the alarm issue will be fixed in the coming weeks. "In the coming weeks, a fix will be rolled out via PlayStore to update the Clock app that addresses some alarms which have been having a delayed or false start. Ensure Auto-update apps is selected in Play Store > Settings on your watch, and you will get this update once it's available when your watch is on charger and connected to Wi-Fi," says Google.

All users reported that the difference was under 10 minutes, so it is not the end of the world. However, you still expect an alarm to go off on time, and it is one of the most basic features of today's smart devices. Users can finally start counting on Pixel Watch to wake up for work in the morning.

Google

Bug fixes and improvements

The company started rolling out the March 2023 Pixel Watch Update two weeks after expected, and it is a sizeable release. Apart from numerous bug fixes, it also includes improvements for Pixel Watch users regarding display, touch, and settings.

Digital Clock is now available even when your device is powered down. Upon crown push, the time will appear alongside the red low battery indicator. To wake the watch up, you can rotate the Crown, and Google has also optimized the sensitivity of touch screen behavior. The latest release also includes a battery saver enable/disable single tap support in QSS.

Google also added fall detection to its Pixel Watches and is expected to bring more features with the upcoming updates. Pixel Watch reportedly costs $123 for the company, but the price tag on the shelves is $399. Some say it is overpriced, but most users seem to enjoy its features and benefit from its capabilities.

