Google Is Working on Video Unblur AI Magic

It was about time to include such a tool for videos. Mostly because most of them post videos on social media in addition to photos. So, stay here to find more about what the Video Unblur feature includes as well as what phones will have that tool.

What is Video Unblur Tool

In order to understand what the VIdeo Unblur tool is, it’ll be good to explain how Photos Unblur functions. Photo Unblur is a camera feature of Google’s newest phones, such as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This feature is just one of many AI-powered tools. Photo Unblur sharpens your blurry photos by using AI magic.

So, led by this amazing camera feature, Google team is working on Video Unblur that will also work on the technology of AI magic. There are rumors that it’s rather tricky to implement this feature on videos. That shouldn’t surprise us because videos are larger files than photos, which makes them complicated to sharpen.

Pixabay

Which phones will have Video Unblur Tool

Concerning Photo Unblur, it’s exclusively made for Google phones. Thus, this video unblur tool will probably be ready for Google Pixel 8 that it’s soon to be released. However, there are rumors that this video tool will be available to those who don’t have Pixel phones, but have a subscription to Google One.

Google One is actually a cloud service for storing your files, mostly images and videos. Google gives you 15GB for free, but for more storage, you need to subscribe and pay a monthly fee. This subscription offers you additional features which improve other Google and Android services.

Are there any other photo and video features included

Yes, there are. Beside Photo Unblur and possible Video Unblur, Google is working on other camera features. One of such features is the Magic Eraser tool. This tool is a favorite camera tool for those who like to photoshop. Moreover, it’s available for those who have Google phones and for those who don’t have Google phones, but have a subscription for Google One.

Also, in addition to Video Unblur, there are rumors that Google is currently working on new video effects for Google Photos. To be precise, they’re working on 14 new video filters. Some of those filters include VHS, Moire, Chromatic, After School, B&W, and Polaroid.

Hoping for Video Unblur soon released

The Google team is always working on something new, trying to move to limitations of technology used in everyday life. The only thing we can do is to hope that they will manage to finish the development of this great camera feature. Moreover, let’s hope that this Video Unblur feature will be soon released and available not just for Pixel users, but also for those with Google One subscriptions.

