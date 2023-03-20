At the beginning of the year, Microsoft and most tech companies got off on the wrong foot. Laying off thousands of workers around the world some people were concerned that the way they executed it was upsetting and unprofessional.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Microsoft switched it up by collaborating with the famous ChatGPT that’s taking the internet by storm. Before you say not ChatGPT again stay with me and learn all the new things Bing AI can do for you.

Gone are the days when you needed to visit a library with thousands of books when doing some research. These days just clicking a button gets you all the information you need online and the great news is sharing it is equally simple. Another plus is that it’s actually correct. Well, Microsoft is also trying to make it easier to share experiences and information using the GPT-4 powered Bingchat. The share button will give you the option to post the AI's response on Twitter, Facebook or even Pinterest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most people have already jumped on this train as they’re sharing experiences and interests via screenshots with others. In the beginning, the chatbot would also give some upsetting and incorrect responses but guardrails have changed all that.

On Friday the company showed off its share button saying that you could generate a persistent link to the answer in addition to sharing it on social media. Clicking the link automatically takes you to the Bing window where it fills in the answer to the person who you shared it with. It also comes with complete citations and you can even follow up with the other person if they got the answer.

I also went on to do my own experiment and checked if the chatbot has some information about the 5 most amazing places to visit around the world. Guess what it gave it to me. Another thing that I loved about the chatbot is that I could also go into detail and explore the places one by one with pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another thing I noticed is that if you want to get the full experience of the link, open it in Edge. You'll also need to be signed in to your Microsoft account. Beware as there's a waitlist system although most people say they get on immediately.

Microsoft has also said that it has improved Bing with contextual understanding. this simply means that the bot can absorb larger amounts of information when you're using it in a creative tone. This also means it can summarise a large amount of text than it did before.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the share button, Microsoft says they will be testing “an optimization on balanced” mode that will improve the performance of the chatbot. This means the bot will respond to your question even faster, but upon testing it I noticed that there isn’t much change. It still seems to have the same lag as it did before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement