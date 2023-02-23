NASA to Cover Launch Activities for SpaceX Crew-6 Mission

In October last year, SpaceX launched their Crew-5 Dragon Endurance mission to the International Space Station. It’s almost time for the Crew-6 Dragon spacecraft to do the same, with NASA preparing to air the event on their live YouTube channel. The official date of the launch is on Monday, February 27th, 2023, but there are a few events leading up to the event.

This past Tuesday, the agency’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) located in Florida hosted the crew arrival event for the media to witness. Only specific press representatives were permitted to attend, which presented the details and coverage on Twitter.

The joy of friendship ? ADVERTISEMENT What makes for a good astronaut? A large part boils down to being a good teammate. This current crew aboard the @Space_Station captured a few group photos before they grow by 4 with the expected arrival of Crew-6 next week! pic.twitter.com/HUeWfjAzBJ — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) February 23, 2023

This coming Saturday, Feb 25, will see the KSC host the prelaunch teleconference. This time, media can call in with any questions they may have, with specific instructions on the NASA site on how to do so. The chief flight director, scientist, manager and deputy manager, launch weather officer, and others will be in attendance to answer queries about the upcoming SpaceX Crew-6 mission.

While the launch is set for early morning on Feb 27, you can tune into the show from the previous evening already. The YouTube live coverage will stream on the video below, so make sure you book your seat at home if you don’t want to miss the event.

After the launch, the video will cut out, leaving the audio still recording. You’ll be able to hear discussions among the crew as they make their way to the orbiting space station. Once safely inside, the live video feed will resume. There will also be post-launch news for more details on what will happen over the next week.

As an interesting fact to end this exciting news, there’s a specific reason the video feed cuts after the rocket launches. No, it’s not a conspiracy. The ship on the rocket shakes so severely that the antenna for the video feed loses connection to the relevant satellite that beams the visuals down for us. That’s why the live feed resumes once they are back on the space station.

