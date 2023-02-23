Gold rush goes high tech with Elon Musk

Controversies about Elon Musk keep hitting the news, as recently reported that Starlink has been sold to controversial buyers in Brazil, not by the company itself but by the resellers. The story gets deeper with the involvement of the federal government.

Starlink is one of Elon Musk's innovative products that could start a new era in the internet industry. However, it looks like the technology is in the wrong hands, and the company has not taken any steps against it yet. Carta Capital's report shows that illegal gold buyers sell Starlink to prospectors in the Yanomami area, which the Brazilian government empties of illegal miners.

A recent report shows that illegal miners have been selling Starlink in online groups, mostly on WhatsApp. They charge up to R$9,500 for an antenna, four times more than the official price, and ask for a monthly fee of up to BRL 2,500, ten times more than the official basic plan. It is mentioned that there is no proper inspection regarding illegal online activities in the Amazon Rainforest area. Conversely, reselling Starlink is prohibited and is against the company's rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

People who sell Starlink in WhatsApp groups are the same people who sell illegally mined gold and cassiterite. It is known that this action has been going on since November 2022, and the antenna arrived two weeks ago and was installed in a health center in Surucucu, one of the areas that are most affected by mining. It is said that with Starlink's presence, the productivity of illegal mining activities increased. Carta Capital also mentions that social networks have services helping with transportation in illegal mining areas and mercury sales.

Illegal miners have become a huge problem in the Amazon Rainforest area, and the Brazilian government is taking assuring steps against them. A couple of weeks ago, BBC reported that they are expelling them from indigenous lands. A major operation was held to drive illegal miners from the mentioned lands; some even left the area on foot. On the other hand, the federal government is working on a plan to support those in need who don't have alternative incomes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement