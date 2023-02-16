SpaceX Launches Starlink Mobile App V3 for iPhone and Android

Shaun
Feb 16, 2023
Updated • Feb 16, 2023
Misc
|
0

Users can now download a new version of the Starlink mobile app by SpaceX. The new version has been available since Wednesday and works for Android and iPhone users. The new version is called V3 (version 3) and comes with an interactive 3D network visualization. It also includes better stability, performance and navigation. 

SpaceX Launches Starlink Mobile App V3 for iPhone and Android

What is Starlink?

Starlink guides users on how to install the receiver dish and check the signal quality. This is a device that can be used as a speed test and you can also see what’s connected to your network. 

Starlink is similar to other apps that can manage routers and wifi connections. The new V3 version of the app comes with better performance, navigation, and stability. 

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Included?

The new version comes with a new view that shows obstructions. It will show you a blue dish if there are no obstructions. Any red surface indicates obstructions. 

The main screen of the new app is similar to Tesla’s app and includes a lot of different categories to check out. The new launch is expected on February 17th. SpaceX continues to grow its large satellite network at a rate that’s leaving its competitors behind.

SpaceX | Starlink Mobile App | V3 | Android | iPhone Users

Advertisement

Related content

The First Network of Robotic Telescopes Present Across Five Continents Is Deployed

The First Network of Robotic Telescopes Present Across Five Continents Is Deployed
intel xeon w 3400

Intel's latest Xeon CPUs promise lightning-fast performance for workstations
Some Older Samsung Phones Are Getting This Great New Gaming Feature From the S23

Samsung's S23 isn't the only phone with great gaming features - find out which older models are getting a boost
Why Don’t We See More Asteroids?

Why Don’t We See More Asteroids?
oneplus featuring keyboard 81 pro

OnePlus' First Mechanical Keyboard launches soon
moon photo

Radar Prototype captured highest resolution image of the Moon from Earth

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved