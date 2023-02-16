Users can now download a new version of the Starlink mobile app by SpaceX. The new version has been available since Wednesday and works for Android and iPhone users. The new version is called V3 (version 3) and comes with an interactive 3D network visualization. It also includes better stability, performance and navigation.

What is Starlink?

Starlink guides users on how to install the receiver dish and check the signal quality. This is a device that can be used as a speed test and you can also see what’s connected to your network.

Starlink is similar to other apps that can manage routers and wifi connections. The new V3 version of the app comes with better performance, navigation, and stability.

What’s Included?

The new version comes with a new view that shows obstructions. It will show you a blue dish if there are no obstructions. Any red surface indicates obstructions.

The main screen of the new app is similar to Tesla’s app and includes a lot of different categories to check out. The new launch is expected on February 17th. SpaceX continues to grow its large satellite network at a rate that’s leaving its competitors behind.

