It’s annoying to spot spam mail in your inbox, and there’s no denying that everyone is thankful for the spam filter. Imagine what your mailbox would have looked like if it was flooded with spam mail every day. Well, that’s a nightmare many users lived through this morning as Microsoft’s Outlook spam filter seemed to have some sort of meltdown.

Multiple outlook users complained of their inboxes being flooded with spam mail as they woke to inboxes filled with junk mail. Users in Europe have also complained about facing the same issue, and netizens have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

While people have observed the spam filter has been going from bad to worse for a while now, Outlook doesn’t seem to have a grip on the situation.

What Should You Do?

If you’re being bombarded with spam mail due to the filter failing and your phone is pinging for unwanted mail you don’t want to look at, you might want to consider disabling Outlook notifications till Outlook resolves the issue.

Microsoft is yet to comment on the failure and issue a statement about the action they plan to take to resolve it. As soon as they do, we’ll update this space too.

