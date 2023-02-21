Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

Shaun
Feb 21, 2023
Microsoft, Microsoft Outlook
|
0

It’s annoying to spot spam mail in your inbox, and there’s no denying that everyone is thankful for the spam filter. Imagine what your mailbox would have looked like if it was flooded with spam mail every day. Well, that’s a nightmare many users lived through this morning as Microsoft’s Outlook spam filter seemed to have some sort of meltdown. 

Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

Multiple outlook users complained of their inboxes being flooded with spam mail as they woke to inboxes filled with junk mail. Users in Europe have also complained about facing the same issue, and netizens have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment. 

While people have observed the spam filter has been going from bad to worse for a while now, Outlook doesn’t seem to have a grip on the situation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

What Should You Do?

If you’re being bombarded with spam mail due to the filter failing and your phone is pinging for unwanted mail you don’t want to look at, you might want to consider disabling Outlook notifications till Outlook resolves the issue. 

Microsoft is yet to comment on the failure and issue a statement about the action they plan to take to resolve it. As soon as they do, we’ll update this space too.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month, including less memory and CPU usage, and better battery life.

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month
If you ever see

How to fix Microsoft unusual sign in activity error in 5 easy steps

Bing AI unhinged: How will Microsoft prevent this from happening again?

Microsoft Will Support Windows 11 on Newer Macs Through Parallels
Windows Server 2022 VMs impacted by February updates, Microsoft acknowledges issue

Windows Server 2022 VMs impacted by February updates, Microsoft acknowledges issue
Microsoft shifts focus to Viva Engage and phases out Yammer branding

Is Yammer dead? Microsoft announces major shift in focus to Viva Engage

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved