Onur Demirkol
Feb 21, 2023
Updated • Feb 21, 2023
Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month, sources close to Microsoft said. The new improvements will mainly focus on system resource usage on PCs and laptops, including memory, CPU, and battery life.

Microsoft Teams has become one of the most popular applications, especially after the pandemic, as people learned how to join meetings easily. Many schools and businesses worldwide shifted their communication services online, and Teams was one of the go-to apps for these enterprises. However, some complained about its system resource usage in the past.

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month, including less memory and CPU usage, and better battery life.

According to sources close to The Verge, Microsoft has been working on a new update, known as Microsoft Teams 2.0 or 2.1 internally, for multiple years now. The new update mainly focuses on reducing system resource usage. It is known that Teams is using a lot of memory, CPU, and battery, but the new update will reduce the numbers used significantly. It is expected to use 50 percent less memory, reduce CPU usage and possibly stop draining laptop batteries.

With the release of Windows 11, Microsft sent out some of the new Teams features to the users, but not all. However, businesses have been using the older version of the application due to the vast amount of work needed to rebuild the client for optimal user experience.

The former employee of Microsoft, Rish Tandon, said in a Twitter thread: "Lastly, this architecture will help us add support for multiple accounts, work life scenarios, release predictability, and scale up for the client. It will be a journey, but with Windows 11, we have taken key first steps." According to Tandon, the Teams app has also moved from Electron to Microsoft Edge's Webview2 technology and the Javascript library, React. Moving to React will offer a better interface experience to users.

Microsoft Teams will get performance improvements next month, in March, and permanent users are highly awaiting the new features. Teams using less battery, CPU, and memory means a more responsive and fast experience that will make many people happy. Especially people with older PCs and laptops will benefit greatly from this change. Older computers sometimes have trouble running apps that require high resource usage.

