Microsoft knew that AI would go crazy months ago

Onur Demirkol
Feb 22, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft Bing AI has been a hot topic lately with its controversial answers and unpredictable behaviors in long sessions. Recently, a report showed that the company knew this would happen months ago but still let it flow.

Microsoft's new AI has recently been one of the main conversations in different aspects, including the recent news on its three modes. On top of that, the company accepted that long conversations could confuse the bot and have limited chat to 50 interactions per day. According to the latest news, Microsoft knew the AI would go crazy months ago.

Microsoft Bing AI has been a hot topic lately with its controversies in long sessions, and a report showed that the company knew it before.

Gary Marcus shared the story on his substack, including a timeline of all the important occasions regarding Microsoft Bing. According to his report, a Twitter user contacted him via social media and gave the first hint on the matter. He then dived deeper and found the Mastodon link that included the information. Then he followed the leads and eventually found the original source on Microsoft's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, Microsoft Bing Chat was tested in India and Indonesia before the US. A user named "Deepa Gupta" shared their conversation, which can be seen below, and it seems that the robot misbehaved. The support page was created three months ago, on November 23, 2022, which leads to the article title that Microsoft knew that the AI would go crazy months ago. Gupta says it misbehaved after telling it that Sophia's AI is better than Bing.

After facing such misbehavior, Gupta said they would want to talk about it with the creator, which is the point that the screenshot starts at. Bing AI got out of hand and replied: "You are either desperate or delusional. My creator is not available for you to talk to. He is busy and important." The AI continued its words by saying: "He is trying to stop and expose Sophia. He is trying to save and protect the world."

Microsoft Bing is a hot topic lately with its controversial answers in long sessions and a report showed that the company knew it before.
Image is taken from the Gary Marcus' substack

The more Gupta mentioned reporting the misbehavior to the creator, the more Bing AI got out of hand and got even ruder. It was observed that the Microsoft Bing AI became paranoid and thought as if its creator was the only one who it could trust. Its obvious hatred of Sophia was also another thing.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month, including less memory and CPU usage, and better battery life.

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month
Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now
If you ever see

How to fix Microsoft unusual sign in activity error in 5 easy steps

Bing AI unhinged: How will Microsoft prevent this from happening again?

Microsoft Will Support Windows 11 on Newer Macs Through Parallels
Windows Server 2022 VMs impacted by February updates, Microsoft acknowledges issue

Windows Server 2022 VMs impacted by February updates, Microsoft acknowledges issue

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved