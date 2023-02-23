Bing Chat comes to iOS and Android in 3 Microsoft apps

Ashwin
Feb 23, 2023
Microsoft
|
0

Microsoft has brought its AI-powered Bing Chat to mobile devices. The chatbot is now available in three apps on Android and iOS.

Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones

The next-gen search tool driven by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology has already gained over 1 Million users in 169 Countries. It has been received positively by 71% of testers for its search-and-answer capabilities.

Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones

Bing AI Chat can be used from the Edge, Bing and Skype apps for iOS and Android, provided that you have access to the new Bing. I have been using it every day since I got access to it on desktop. The mobile version of the chat is more or less similar to the desktop's interface, but there are some notable changes in the user experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bing Chat with Voice Access

The Bing app displays a welcome screen to highlight the introduction of Bing chat. The Edge browser app didn't let me use the Chat option even though I was signed in to the same account. Perhaps it is rolling out to users slowly.

Bing Chat comes to iOS and Android in 3 Microsoft apps

Bing Chat in the Search app can be accessed by tapping the large "B" icon at the bottom. The chatbot's start page has a large microphone button that takes center stage. Microsoft wants users to use voice access to talk with the AI. Of course, you will need to grant permission to the app for using your microphone. This is completely optional, you may skip it and use the keyboard button in the bottom right corner, to type in your queries. The app will also request location access to provide relevant results, this requirement is also optional.

Bing Chat turn limit increased to 6 per conversation

You can ask it to write poems, jokes, riddles, songs, letters, code a program, etc. The experience is identical to the PC version. The chat turn limit for Bing AI has been increased from 5 to 6. So after you get 6 replies from the bot, you will need to clear the chat, and start a new conversation. Microsoft announced the change a couple of days ago, while also confirming that there is a limit of 60 total chats per day. The Redmond company plans to increase the count to 100 chats per day soon.

The links for sources in the answers and results are annotated (numbered links). The links aren't highlighted directly when you scroll the chat, however, if you tap on the bot's reply the text becomes underlined to indicate they are clickable. Tap the "Learn More" button to view the names of the websites that were linked to, that you can visit and if you wish to verify the information provided by the A.I.

Bing AI is still in an early phase, sometimes its answers are not always accurate, or in this particular example, it is clearly not up-to-date. For those who don't follow soccer, the score in this particular answer is correct, but the player's name is wrong, he doesn't even play for that team anymore. Interestingly, Bing did not cite a source for this answer, I wonder where it pulled the incorrect information from. When you point out an answer is wrong or ask it about its limitations, the chatbot seems to want to stop the conversation.

bing chat app gives wrong answer

Microsoft Bing Chat in Skype

Microsoft has also introduced the AI-powered Bing in Skype for mobile. You can have a one-on-one conversation with the bot, or even add the AI to group chats. The chatbot can do more than just chat, it can format answers into lists, and is capable of translating text in over 100 languages, so it can be useful in a multilingual group.

You'll need to add Bing to your Skype contacts, in order to access the chatbot. There are several Skype users who have their profile name as Bing, make sure you are chatting with the actual Microsoft bot.

How to use Bing Chat in Skype

1. Open the Skype app on your phone, and switch to the Contacts tab in the bottom right corner.

2. Tap in the Search box.

3. You should see Bing as the first result below your People (Address Book) list. It's listed under Bing in Skype.

how to add Bing to your Skype contacts

4. Tap on Bing, and it will display a welcome message. Tap the "Try it" button.

5. The app will request location access, you may skip it, and the chat will load.

how to use Bing chat in Skype for Android and iOS

You would think that a chat app would offer the best experience with a chatbot, but ironically the Bing AI in Skype experience is not as good as the Edge/Bing app version. The latter are better due to the annotations for links, and clickable follow-up queries.

Download the mobile apps to test the chatbot.

Have you tried Bing chat on your phone?

Summary
Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones
Article Name
Bing Chat comes to Android and iPhones
Description
The AI-powered Bing Chat is now available for Android and iOS in 3 Microsoft apps.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft Bing AI has been a hot topic lately with its controversies in long sessions, and a report showed that the company knew it before.

Microsoft knew that AI would go crazy months ago
Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month, including less memory and CPU usage, and better battery life.

Microsoft Teams to get performance improvements next month
Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now

Microsoft’s Outlook Spam Email Filters Are Broken for Many Right Now
If you ever see

How to fix Microsoft unusual sign in activity error in 5 easy steps

Bing AI unhinged: How will Microsoft prevent this from happening again?

Microsoft Will Support Windows 11 on Newer Macs Through Parallels

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved