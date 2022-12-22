Microsoft 365 apps are getting a new joint feed

Microsoft 365 is a subscription-based service that provides access to a range of productivity tools and services, including Office applications like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, as well as cloud storage and security features. One of the key ways that Microsoft keeps users informed about new features and updates to the service is through the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, a website that outlines the company's plans for the service.

One of the recently announced updates on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap is the new Microsoft Feed feature, identified with Feature ID: 106124. This feature is designed to help users stay informed about what's happening in their organizations and communities by providing a central location for news and updates relevant to all apps across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The Roadmap post explains the feature like this:

“Microsoft Feed provides you with a mix of relevant content from across Microsoft 365 that helps you discover and learn about people and interests relevant at work. The feed is personal to you, and you will only see documents or other content that is explicitly shared with you, or that you have access to.”

Although only a small update, it is long overdue and will give users an easier way of staying up to date with what’s happening on their documents, across all the different Microsoft 365 apps. It will allow users to stay informed about what's happening in their organization and teams without having to constantly check multiple sources. Instead, they will be able to see all the important updates in one place, which can save time and help them stay up to date.

The Microsoft Feed feature is scheduled to roll out on a General Availability basis on a Worldwide (Standard Multi-Tenant) Cloud instance to Microsoft 365 users from January 2023, and it will be available to all users who have a Microsoft 365 subscription.

It is interesting seeing these updates roll out to Microsoft 365 as the productivity suite market is a key battleground between Microsoft and Google as they seek to capture as much as possible of the growing market with more and more of us working online or remotely these days. Of course, there are open-source alternatives such as Libre Office, which also offer these types of apps, but from a less corporate standpoint.

