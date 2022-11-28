Bittorrent Client qBittorrent v4.5.0 released
A new major version of the BitTorrent client qBittorrent has been released. The new release, qBittorrent v4.5.0, comes with a huge number of improvements and fixes.
Windows users need to be aware that qBittorrent v4.5.0 is offered as a 64-bit version only; this should not affect most users, but is still noteworthy. Another note: Windows may display the dreaded "Windows protected your PC" message during installation. The Microsoft Defender SmartScreen feature displays the prompt when it does not recognize an app, for instance, when it is new. The meta virus scanning service VirusTotal returned a single hit, which appears to be a false positive.
Existing users may notice the new icon and color theme right away when they start the application on their devices. The interface is a bit more colorful than before, but the general layout of the interface has not been touched in the update.
The left side displays torrent and tracker listings, the right side the torrent files and information about trackers, included files and folders, sources, and more.
Users who have a lot of torrents in qBittorrent may notice improvements during startup; this should be quicker now according to the release notes.
The new version of qBittorent includes other important changes. Here is a list of the important ones. You may check the full release notes on the official website for a full rundown on the features and changes.
- Option to resize columns automatically added. Columns infohash and download path added.
- Setting to add the maximum number of active checking torrents added.
- Filename filter and blacklist added.
- Custom SMPT ports are now supported.
- Operating system cache settings split into disk IO read and write modes.
- New option to run an external program whenever a torrent is added. You find this under Options > Downloads > Run external program > Run on torrent added. This complements "run on torrent finished".
- New option to set torrent stop conditions. Default is none, but it may be set to metadata received or files checked. Also found under Options > Downloads.
- Moving status filter added.
- Port forwarding option for embedded tracker added.
The release includes a good number of bug fixes and changes to the web interface.
Closing Words
QBittorrent 4.5 is a major release that includes important changes. Especially the startup improvements, but also the new capabilities, such as the new info columns or the torrent stop conditions need to be mentioned in this regard.
Now You: which torrent program or service do you use, and why?
Comments
I use qBittorent :)
@Martin
You know this is totally wrong in this context.
“The Microsoft Defender SmartScreen feature displays the prompt when it does not recognize an app, for instance, when it is new.”
The program is flagged because it IS recognized.
Still using v4.3.9 because every newer version just breaks on my machine
I don’t have any such problems with qBittorrent. I hated when they updated the icons with some dull, boring flat icons that looked like they came straight out of Windows 8 or 10, but now it has much nicer, vibrant and lively icons.
I know cosmetic changes aren’t related to your technical problems, but since I don’t have them, I think such visual changes are worth the mention.
I use this as well. A lot of us in my room on PalTalk use this. The one before this build wasn’t working right.
I use this as well, and others in my PalTalk room . We talk about Tech stuff a lot.
This reason I’m reposting my post, is for some reason it didn’t go through
> “Custom SMPT ports are now supported.”
I believe it’s “SMTP” but that could be my brain not working after 4 days of COVID.
I use qBittorrent ever since I switched from Tixati years ago.
I have being using qBittorrent for ages its lite & fast but occasionally my torrents stall even with alot seeders. And i do share
Would be nice to override the “stall”error because once i resume it it’s fine