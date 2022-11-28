Bittorrent Client qBittorrent v4.5.0 released

A new major version of the BitTorrent client qBittorrent has been released. The new release, qBittorrent v4.5.0, comes with a huge number of improvements and fixes.

Windows users need to be aware that qBittorrent v4.5.0 is offered as a 64-bit version only; this should not affect most users, but is still noteworthy. Another note: Windows may display the dreaded "Windows protected your PC" message during installation. The Microsoft Defender SmartScreen feature displays the prompt when it does not recognize an app, for instance, when it is new. The meta virus scanning service VirusTotal returned a single hit, which appears to be a false positive.

Existing users may notice the new icon and color theme right away when they start the application on their devices. The interface is a bit more colorful than before, but the general layout of the interface has not been touched in the update.

The left side displays torrent and tracker listings, the right side the torrent files and information about trackers, included files and folders, sources, and more.

Users who have a lot of torrents in qBittorrent may notice improvements during startup; this should be quicker now according to the release notes.

The new version of qBittorent includes other important changes. Here is a list of the important ones. You may check the full release notes on the official website for a full rundown on the features and changes.

Option to resize columns automatically added. Columns infohash and download path added.

Setting to add the maximum number of active checking torrents added.

Filename filter and blacklist added.

Custom SMPT ports are now supported.

Operating system cache settings split into disk IO read and write modes.

New option to run an external program whenever a torrent is added. You find this under Options > Downloads > Run external program > Run on torrent added. This complements "run on torrent finished".

New option to set torrent stop conditions. Default is none, but it may be set to metadata received or files checked. Also found under Options > Downloads.

Moving status filter added.

Port forwarding option for embedded tracker added.

The release includes a good number of bug fixes and changes to the web interface.

Closing Words

QBittorrent 4.5 is a major release that includes important changes. Especially the startup improvements, but also the new capabilities, such as the new info columns or the torrent stop conditions need to be mentioned in this regard.

Now You: which torrent program or service do you use, and why?

