The Top 10 requested OneDrive features

Microsoft's OneDrive file syncing and hosting service is built-into the Windows operating system. It is available on many platforms and anyone may sign-up for it to use it.

The service and its applications have seen many iterations throughout the years. Microsoft introduced new apps and designs, added features and removed some.

Microsoft users may post feedback and suggestions on the company's Feedback Portal. The following 10 features are the most requested OneDrive features that are tagged as open by Microsoft. Some feature requests have official Microsoft responses that reveal its status or whether it is planned for future releases.

Feature 1: Reassess the possibility to ignore or exclude selected OneDrive folders and files from the sync process

Microsoft OneDrive syncs all files and folders that are in the main directory structure. There is no option to exclude certain folders from the syncing currently. Microsoft rolled out the ability to exclude files from being synced recently.

Microsoft's response: the company is looking to expand the file exclusion feature to folders.

Feature 2: Enable syncing over LAN

Multiple PCs and devices running OneDrive require an Internet connection to synchronize data, even if they are all connected to the same network. The ability to sync data between devices that are connected to the same local area network would save bandwidth and speed up the process.

Microsoft's response: The feature is on Microsoft's radar but it does not have a "timeline yet".

Feature 3: Allow shared folders to be stored within sub folders

Shared folder syncing is supported by OneDrive, but these folders are always placed in the root of the OneDrive directory. The ability to place these in a subfolder would add new categorization and filing options.

Microsoft's response: Microsoft is working on adding the functionality.

Feature 4: Implement a folder tree like Google Drive. It would make navigating and moving files around much easier.

OneDrive does not support a tree structure that may improve certain browsing operations.

Microsoft's response: the feature request is tracked as part of the future roadmap.

Feature 5: Enable Linux support

There is no official OneDrive client for Linux distributions.

Microsoft's response: none.

Feature 6: Add the ability to people tag

Add a people tagging feature to OneDrive and introduce facial recognition support to semi-automate the tagging.

Microsoft's response: the feature is planned but there is no timeline yet.

Feature 7: Allow OneDrive for Business folder to be renamed

OneDrive for Business folders can't be renamed.

Microsoft's response: noted.

Feature 8: Ability to access the Personal Vault via MacOS just like Win10

Add an option to the OneDrive for Mac client to access the personal vault on Macs. Currently, Mac users can only access it on the OneDrive website.

Microsoft's response: none

Feature 9: OneDrive : Ability to Zip and Unzip a File

Add an option to zip or unzip files directly in the web version of OneDrive.

Microsoft's response: looking into this for future updates.

Feature 10: Prevent shared files from being downloaded

Add an option to set shared files and folders to view mode so that the files can't be downloaded.

Microsoft's response: Microsoft added the feature to certain file types, including PDF documents, images and audio files. Other file types will be supported in the future.

Now You: which of these 10 features would you welcome? Do you use OneDrive? (via Neowin)

