Microsoft Edge 106 is out with security fixes

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 4, 2022
Microsoft Edge
Microsoft released Edge 106 to the browser's stable channel on October 3, 2022. The new Microsoft Edge version is a security and content update for the browser.

As always, Edge users may check the installed version by loading edge://settings/help in the browser's address bar. Another way to get there is to select Menu > Help > About Microsoft Edge.

The browser runs a manual check for updates when the page is opened, downloading any new update that it finds to install it automatically.

Microsoft Edge 106.0.1370.34, that is the full version of the stable channel release, includes Chromium-based and Edge-specific security releases. The Security Update Guide website lists nine different Chromium-based and the single Edge-specific security issues that Microsoft fixed in the release.

Google released two security updates for Chrome in the past days, fixing a total of 23 different security issues in the browser.

The highest severity rating of the vulnerability fixes that Google published is high. Similarly, high is the highest severity rating of the vulnerabilities that Microsoft addressed in Edge 106.

The single Edge-specific security issue received a severity rating of moderate. It is a spoofing vulnerability, but additional information is not available at this time.

Edge 106: non-security changes

Microsoft lists two feature changes on the official release notes website for Edge.

The first improves the browser's SmartScreen feature, which is designed to protect Edge users against malicious threats on the Internet. Microsoft notes that it has rewritten the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library for Microsoft Edge. The company fails to mention the specifics of the improvements.

The second change is only visible to Edge users who have connected a work account. Microsoft increased the number of work related results from 2 to 4 in the new release. The AddressBarMicrosoftSearchInBingProviderEnabled policy needs to be enabled as well for the feature to return work related results.

Other than that, there have been changes to some of Edge's policies. Microsoft created two new policies to manage the browser's Efficiency Mode, and one policy to "always use the OS capture engine". The latter is designed to "avoid issues with capturing Internet Explorer tabs".

The two policies NewSmartScreenLibraryEnabled  and ShadowStackCrashRollbackBehavior  are deprecated, and the two policies OutlookHubMenuEnabled  and EdgeDiscoverEnabled are obsolete according to the release notes.

Edge Stable users may want to upgrade the browser to the new version as soon as possible to protect it against potential attacks that target the patched security vulnerabilities.

Now You: do you have Edge installed on your devices?

Comments

  1. Dennis said on October 4, 2022 at 8:27 am
    Reply

    I’ve still not figured out how to remove the last remaining traces of Edge from my devices, including the annoying non-functional Start Menu entry…..

  2. Andy Taylor said on October 4, 2022 at 11:27 am
    Reply

    Updated now Edge doesn’t start

