Chrome 106 Stable fixes 20 security issues

Google published a new stable version of its Chrome web browser just a moment ago (if you are reading this on September 27th, 2022). The new version of Google Chrome is a security update, but it introduces some new features and improvements as well.

The update is rolled out to all devices over the course of hours, days and even weeks. Chrome users may speed up the installation of the update to Chrome 106 by loading chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome.

Chrome displays the current version and runs a check for updates when the page is opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrome 106: security fixes

Google has fixed 20 different security issues in Chrome 106 Stable. The official release notes, as usual, list only externally reported security issues. The highest security rating is high. Five security issues are rated as high, the remaining publicly disclosed security issues have ratings of medium or low.

None of the issues appear to be exploited in the wild, as Google makes no mention of that in the release notes. Still, it is recommended that Chrome Stable installations do get updated as soon as possible to address the security issues in the browser and protect the browser from potential exploits.

Like the features in Chrome 105, Chrome 106's improvements are mostly found under the hood. Developers may appreciate SerialPort BYOB reader support or support for "support for expressing CSS lengths relative to the used advance measure of the CJK water ideograph", but there is not really anything that users of the browser may look forward to in regards to features.

Interested users may check out the Chrome Platform Status website, as it provides details on the added or improved features in Chrome 106. The release announcement post, linked in the first paragraph, links to the full upgrade log, but it is not usable in its current format to quickly find new features or changes of interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: do you use Google Chrome?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Chrome 106 Stable fixes 20 security issues Description Google published Chrome 106 to address 20 security issues in the browser and introduce new features and improvements. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement