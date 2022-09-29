Google delays the death of Manifest V2 extensions to 2024
Google announced an extension of the deadline to remove support for Manifest V2 extensions in the company's Chrome browser and the open source Chromium core.
The change does not impact the core decision of removing support for Manifest V2 extensions in favor of Manifest V3. Dubbed, the adblocker killer initially, due to limitations imposed on content blocking and other types of browser extensions, Google made concessions that allows content blockers to run on Chrome after the final switch is made.
Extensions are still limited in comparison to Manifest V2, especially if multiple that use filtering functionality are run simultaneously, or if lots of filters are activated in a single extension.
Chromium browser developers have two main options to deal with those limitations. First, they may have or introduce content blockers of their own, which may continue to work even after the switch is made. Second, they may continue support for Manifest V2, or the required APIs at least.
Brave, Vivaldi or Opera run their own content blockers already. Vivaldi, for example, confirmed that its ad blocker will continue to work.
Mozilla, maker of Firefox, plans to support Manifest V2 and V3 in the browser to ensure that Manifest V2 extensions continue to be supported in the browser.
Google's initial plan was to stop supporting Manifest V2 extensions in Chrome by June 2023. For most users, support would run out in January 2023, but an Enterprise policy would enable users to extend the deadline by six months.
Manifest V2 retirement: Changes to plans
Now, Google announced an extension to 2024 in a new blog post on the Chrome Developer site and details on the phasing out of Manifest V2 support in the browser.
- In January 2023, when Chrome 112 is released, Google plans to run experiments to turn off support for Manifest V2 in development browsers (Chrome Beta, Dev and Canary).
- In June 2023, when Chrome 115 is released, Google plans to run experiments to turn off support for Manifest V2 extensions for all Chrome channels, including Stable.
Enterprise policies may be set to extend the retirement deadline to January 2024. Chrome developers who maintain Manifest V2 extensions in the Store will have featured badges removed from the extensions by January 2023. From June 2023 on, Manifest V2 extensions are no longer allowed to be published with public visibility. All existing Chrome extensions that rely on Manifest V2 will be changed to unlisted.
The delay gives developers more time, especially since several APIs do not appear ready at the time of writing. Google created a "known issues" page for developers that lists major known migration issues.
For users, it means that they do not have to worry about extensions running out of support until January 2024, provided that they either apply the Enterprise policy to extend the deadline, or have it applied by the maker of a Chromium-based browser.
Comments
Waiting for the people who said that Firefox usage would explode in 2023… What now?
Never believed in that narrative anyway.
More on topic: Extending the life of Manifest V2 adblockers is good as it fosters competition in the adblock space and gives the built-in adblockers more time to build themselves up.
Again, Vivaldi’s adblocker WILL BE affected by Manifestv2 removal, but not in the way an extension is made. Their title is misleading, I don’t understand how “?The Vivaldi Ad Blocker available on desktop and Android and in cars is built on the same internal chromium API that is used by both the Manifest V2 version of webRequest and declarativeNetRequest.”
doesn’t tell you it will be affected.
Also, just read the comments from Julien Picalausa (the same Vivaldi author of the post)
“No, this means that the way things look at the moment, we expect that the Vivaldi inbuilt adblocker will keep all the features it currently has and potentially more, as we have plans to keep expanding on it. We are not subject to the same limitations as extensions in general.”
They are not even sure! and that’s exactly my point.
But then, it seems they never cared to make a good adblocker and work with it knowing it was still going to be affected for the way they implemented it.
“The only reason development on our adblocker have stalled is because I have been a bit too busy with sync as of late.” I mean… they don’t have another person working on it? wow
“Probably not all of it. If it was just the API itself, it wouldn’t be an issue, but there is underlying code and architecture that need to remain in place to allow keeping the API around. I suspect somethings will be rearchitectured in chromium once Manifest V2 is gone and then those parts of the API will be unmaintainable. webRequest just happens to be in a position where it doesn’t look like the underlying architecture is likely to change.”
Again, he is not sure what will really happen to Vivaldi’s adblocker.
Brave already posted in their twitter and like 800 times more how these changes will not affect Brave’s adblocker at all because they built it right into the browser engine, they don’t need WebRequest API or DeclarativeNetRequest.
That’s how Opera or Vivaldi should have done it, but no, they took the easy path, and now they kind of complain they have to fix things and they now say “we can use uBlock code”.
That’s mediocre work by Vivaldi and Vivaldi’s 10 fanboys are cheering how amazing Vivaldi’s team is… when it is obvious they didn’t do what they should have done when they knew manifestv3 was coming.
Unlike Brave that re-made the whole adblocker in RUST and made it truly native, so they can even have CNAME filtering.
Just a bunch of misinformation on top of more misinformation, and seeing once again talked about it “Vivaldi recently said blabla” it is just annoying, when it is clear they really have no idea what they have to even fix when Manifestv3 takes over, because everything is “hopes” at this point.
Anyway, It is good news to extend some manifestv2, I still hope adblockers like Brave keep improving and bring the missing features, so people won’t need uBlock or Adguard or extensions support on mobile (since we know it is all about adblocker), it is pretty close unlike Opera and Vivaldi, but still a way to go.
Best news is how this will affect Firefox’s fanboys dream about “numbers will change because of Manifestv3”
For anyone who missed it, gorhill, of uBO fame, had a very interesting and encouraging post just a week ago on his v3 efforts. It seems less hopeless now, and he’s going to have a long runway in which to work. See:
https://github.com/uBlockOrigin/uBlock-issues/issues/338#issuecomment-1253893421
@Rick
Thanks for link.
That’s twice now Google had to backtrack from their enforced changes. First one was a goofy project which would group users to eliminate third party cookie reliance. Remember folks security warnings and other nonsense created by companies like Google are a lie. Only thing they want is to reduce functionality for users to increase their profit. Changes in the name of security or for childrens are always a lie.