Google Chrome 105 fixes 24 security issues
Google released Chrome 105 to the Stable channel for Linux, Mac and Windows today. The new version of Chrome fixes 24 different security issues in the browser, including one that is rated critical and eight vulnerabilities rated high.
Updates are also available for Chrome's Extended Stable channel and for Chrome Stable for Android. As always, updates will roll out automatically to most devices Chrome is installed on.
Chrome users who want to expedite the updating process may load chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar to run a manual check for updates; this works only on desktop systems and not on Android.
Google Chrome should pick up the new version at this point and install it. The page displays the current version as well.
Chrome 105
Chrome 105 is another update that makes most of its changes in the background. It is a security update first and foremost. Google notes on the official Chrome Releases blog that 24 different security issues are addressed in the update.
One of the issues is rated critical, the highest rating. Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild, which reduces the urgency of updating to the new version somewhat.
Chrome's Platform Status website lists 25 features for version 105 Stable. While that may sound exciting, most introduce new API capabilities or make behind the scenes changes to the browser. In fact, if you are not a developer, you may encounter no visible changes or new features at all.
Google highlights the changes for developers on its Developer blog. There, the company notes, that developers may now use the new Sanitizer API to "help reduce cross site scripting vulnerabilities", container queries, and that additional steps have been taken to deprecate WebSQL.
To sum it up: if you have Chrome installed, you may want to upgrade the browser to the new version as soon as possible to protect it from attacks that exploit the recently patched security vulnerabilities.
Now You: do you have Chrome installed on your devices?
Comments
I‘ll brace myself for the same *smart people* writing their usual nonsense again.
> do you have Chrome installed on your devices?
No and why should i install an insecure browser like the chrome browser? chromium based browsers have terrible security and privacy and google writes the code along with M$ having the most commits to the chromium project. The chromium codebase is as big as an OS, the bigger it gets, the more bugs it gets. An absolute monstrosity of a browser engine developed by an ad-tech company google and greedy M$. A disgusting combination of greedy big tech.
Chromes popularity has made the chromium codebase insecure.
Attackers/cybercriminals go for the most popular target. The chromium browser engine is a total disaster. It is said that 2021 was a record year for the number of zero-day flaws in Chrome, read about Google Project Zero’s zero-day tracker. Chrome is the most insecure browser that exists.
Google chrome is not only the worst for privacy, but the worst for security too. Chromium based browsers = Terrible for privacy and terrible for security. More people are only beginning to realize that.
Edge switched to using the Chromium rendering engine, if cybercriminals find bugs in Chromium code , the criminals can attack a greater percentage of users.
24 security issues chrome.
Firefox gets nowhere near as much security issues as googles monstrosity that is the chromium browser codebase MINI OS MONOPOLY.
Facts are facts.
McAfee reports that popular Chrome extensions contain “code to insert unauthorized affiliates”.
Malicious Cookie Stuffing Chrome Extensions with 1.4 Million Users | McAfee Blog
Aug 29, 2022
https://www.mcafee.com/blogs/other-blogs/mcafee-labs/malicious-cookie-stuffing-chrome-extensions-with-1-4-million-users/
Chrome extensions with 1.4 million installs steal browsing data
August 30, 2022
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/chrome-extensions-with-14-million-installs-steal-browsing-data/
Those extensions remain available from the official Google web store at this time. One of them has also been given the label “Recommended” to indicate that it meets Google’s criteria.
Has the web page to windows clipboard issue (without user permissions) been fixed whilst using google chrome in this update?
not seeing it…