Don't use Chrome's and Edge's Enhanced Spellcheck features
Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge include options to improve the basic spellchecking functionality of the web browser.
Chrome's Enhanced Spellcheck and Microsoft Edge's Microsoft Editor are designed to improve spellchecking further, but they do by transferring pretty much anything that users type into fields to company servers.
Chrome users find the Enhanced Spellcheck feature on the Languages settings page. It can be accessed by loading chrome://settings/languages in the browser's address bar, or by selecting Menu > Settings > Languages.
Once enabled, Chrome uses the same spell checker that Google Search uses. Google notes that text that users type after enabling the feature is sent to Google.
Similarly, when users enable Microsoft Editor in the Edge browser, they improve spell checking but have their typed data submitted to Microsoft as a consequence. Microsoft does not mention that typed data is sent to company servers when Microsoft Editor is enabled.
Josh Summitt published his findings on the functionality of the enhanced spell checkers on the otto-js company blog.
Summitt discovered that the browser's were sending almost any typed data automatically after the enhanced spell checking features were enabled; this included usernames, email addresses, but also anything typed as comments or in forms.
Passwords are not submitted by default, but when users use the "show password" option on websites, they are submitted automatically. The passwords are then sent to third-party servers along with other information.
It takes a single click to enable the enhanced functionality. Google does inform users about the sending of typed data, whereas Microsoft does not in Edge. Summitt notes that home users and organizations are affected alike.
A spell-jacking video demonstrates how organizations could inadvertently expose information about a company's cloud infrastructure, including servers, databases, corporate email accounts and password managers, to Google or Microsoft.
Chrome and Edge users may want to make sure that the enhanced features are not enabled in their browsers. It is unclear how the data is processed, how it is used and whether it is stored or not.
How to disable the Enhanced Spell Checker in Chrome
- Load chrome://settings/languages in the browser's address bar or go to Menu > Settings > Languages.
- Locate the Spell Check group of preferences on the page.
- Make sure that "Basic spell check" is enabled, or that "Check for spelling errors when you type text on web pages" is turned off completely.
How to disable the Microsoft Editor in Microsoft Edge
- Load edge://settings/languages in the Microsoft Edge address bar, or go to Menu > Settings > Languages.
- Locate the "use write assistance" group of options on the page.
- Make sure that Basic is selected, or that "use writing assistance" is turned off entirely.
Closing Words
Enhanced spell checking is a useful feature as it promises to find spelling and grammar issues that basic spell checking can't detect. The improvement comes at the cost of submitting data to the cloud. Considering that anything that is typed, with the exception of passwords, are submitted automatically, most Internet users may want to disable the functionality.
Now You: do you use spell checking in your browser? (via Bleeping Computer)
Comments
Info for Brave users, as they might be concerned since Brave is based on Chromium:
Brave does not have the “Enhanced spell check” option that Chrome and Edge have, only the unaffected “Basic spell check” exists under brave://settings/languages …
Nothing needs to be done if you are using Brave, this is a Chrome and Edge issue.
Unrelated to this specific issue, I am still disabling everything under brave://settings/autofill as a matter of due diligence, as there are other concerns with autofill, however, this would include any browser (so Firefox & Safari as well).
@Martin Brinkmann
Perhaps a hint in the article that this is specifically a Chrome / Edge issue and NOT a general Chromium issue would be good.
@Iron Heart
Is there a better place for such statement that a title of this article? It is there, clearly stated. Then one may ask to add it is NOT an issue of Firefox…
Edge has the WORST spellchecker of any browser I have used. I don’t have examples at hand but even simple misspelled words remain misspelled or the correct spelling isn’t even recognized and provided as an option. Jeez.
It was kind of obvious, even they say they will improve the spellchecker and servers and all that.
People should stop being paranoid, Google and Microsoft is not going to care about passwords123 anyway.
It is the same ridiculous attitude people had when the said “oh Memory has all passwords in plain text” kind of crap.
Nobody needs to hack Microsoft or Google servers to get people’s passwords, people give them away all the time in random pages and apps and emails.
If people want to help Microsoft and Google to make spellchecker better, then so be it, I mean, Edge one is kind of good and it is (I guess) the one you would find in office and mail and all that.
It is the same with voice stuff, they always have something that sends some pieces of people’s conversations to improve, and nothing has happened because of it.
Imagine complaining about this and having a phone on 24/7 with WIFI or Data connection, like most people who will be spreading this ‘news’ are doing.
Have O365, use Microsoft Editor with few languages and I’m very happy: it does great work. It’s normal that is has to send data, it works on MS servers level, not locally so.. What’s wrong with that?