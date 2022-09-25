The next Windows 10 feature update is coming in October

Microsoft released the first feature update for Windows 11 this week. The Windows 11 2022 Update introduced several usability improvements and changes to Microsoft's newest operating system and additional content, including File Explorer tabs, will be launched next month.

Some Windows 10 devices will likely be upgraded to Windows 11 now. Windows 10 devices that are not compatible with Windows 11 can also be upgraded, bypassing the system requirements. Microsoft advises against this, and most Windows 10 users may prefer the less-stressful option of staying on Windows 10. The curious may check out "should you upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11" for additional information.

When Microsoft announced the Windows 11 feature update this week, it revealed what is coming next for Windows 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As I have previously noted, for customers who are using a device that is not eligible for Windows 11, Windows 10 is a great place to be. Windows 10 will be serviced through Oct. 14, 2025 and we have announced that the next feature update to Windows 10, version 22H2, is coming next month, continuing to offer you both support and choice with Windows".

The next feature update for Windows 10, Windows 10 version 22H2, will drop next month. Microsoft has yet to announce the actual release date; likely candidates are the second or third Tuesday of the month, which would mean October 11th or October 18th.

The new feature update will install like the previous "smaller" feature updates for Windows 10. The whole installation should be quick and most users will probably notice few, if any, changes after running the updated version for the first time.

Windows 10 users should not get their hopes up that the new feature update will introduce a massive set of new features to the operating system. Microsoft did reveal previously that "Windows 10, version 22H2 has a scoped set of features" earlier this year, but did not provide any details on those features.

ADVERTISEMENT

As always, it is advised to delay the installation of feature updates, as small as they may be, to sit out the first waves of bugs and issues that they usually introduce.

Windows 10 is supported until October 14, 2025 according to Microsoft. Whether the company will extend support in 2025, as devices, which are incompatible with Windows 11, won't just go away, or hold on to the deadline, remains to be seen.

Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches end of support in December 2021. Systems may be updated to Windows 10 version 21H2, or the soon-to-be-released Windows 10 version 22H2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, and why?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name The next Windows 10 feature update is coming in October Description The next feature update for Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system will be released in October 2022 to the public. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement