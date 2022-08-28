Windows 10 KB5016688 update fixes major issues

Microsoft released KB5016688 this week, which addresses several major issues in the operating system. The preview update is an optional update; administrators on affected devices may want to install it to resolve these issues before the official rollout on the September 2022 Patch Tuesday if experienced issues are major.

KB5016688 is available as an optional update in Windows Update, or as a direct download from the Microsoft Update Catalog website. Administrators need to activate the "check for updates" button on Windows Updates to find the update and install it, or install it manually by downloading the update files from the Microsoft website.

Note: preview updates should be considered beta. It is recommended to create a backup before installing preview updates on production machines.

KB5016688 for Windows 10

The release notes lists dozens of fixed issues. Here is an overview of important fixes of the update:

Fixes a crash with the error 0x1E when shutting down or restarting the Windows 10 device.

Microsoft Edge may stop responding in IE Mode.

Fixes an issue that caused subscription activations to fail.

Fixes an issue that caused game installations to fail because of licensing issues.

Fixes an issue that caused virtualized App-V Microsoft Office applications to stop working or fail to open.

Fixes an issue that degraded Bitlocker performance.

Fixes an issue that caused the continued trusting of revoked Attestation Identity Key certificates.

Fixes an issue of the Storport driver that could stop the system from responding.

The entire list of changes is longer and accessible when you click on the link above.

Microsoft list three known issues, but these existed previously already or have been resolved with Known Issues Rollback.

Most Windows 10 administrators may want to wait for the final release on September 8, 2022. The next Microsoft Patch Tuesday incorporates the fixes of the preview updates and security updates.

Now You: do you install optional Windows updates?

