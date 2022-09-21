Find out for how long your Windows 11 version is supported

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 21, 2022
Windows 11 Help
|
0

Microsoft released the first feature update for its Windows 11 operating system on September 20, 2022. It includes improvements and new features, and while it may be tempting for some to upgrade right away, it is usually better to wait some time before hitting the upgrade button.

One of the main reasons for that is that bugs may be reported to Microsoft, now that millions of devices do get updated. These may range from harmless issues to major ones.

Some Windows 11 customers may also wonder for how long their particular version of the operating system will be supported by Microsoft. Windows 11 itself won't run out of support anytime soon, but individual feature updates or the release version will.

How to check the installed Windows 11 version

display windows 11 version

One of the easier options to find out about the installed version is the following one:

  • Open the Start Menu.
  • Type winver.
  • Select the program from the list of results to run it.

Winver displays the windows version in a small window.  In the screenshot above, it shows Windows 11 version 21H2, the initial release version of the operating system.

windows 11 version settings

The Settings app displays the version as well:

  1. Select Start and then Settings, or use the keyboard shortcut Windows-I to open the Settings app.
  2. Go to System > About.
  3. Look under Windows specifications. There you find listed the edition and the version of the operating system.

Windows 11 is support dates

Microsoft has not announced a retirement date for Windows 11, but individual versions of the operating system have end of support dates. The following information applies to the following Windows 11 editions: Home, Pro, Pro Education, Pro for Workstations, SE.

Here is the support list:

VersionStart DateEnd Date
Windows 11 Home and ProOct 4, 2021 not announced
Windows 11 Version 22H2Sep 20, 2022 Oct 14, 2024
Windows 11 Version 21H2Oct 4, 2021Oct 10, 2023

As you can see, the initial release version of Windows 11 is supported for another year until October 10, 2023. The newly released feature update is supported until October 14, 2024.

Both versions of Windows 11 receive two full years of support. New features are introduced in the new releases of Windows 11; some may be backported to older versions, but for the most part, older versions will receive security and bug fix updates only.

Now You: which version of Windows do you run, and why (if any)?

