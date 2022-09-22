Here is the fix for Windows 11 2022 Update error 0x800f0806

Some Windows administrators who tried to update their Windows 11 devices to the newly released Windows 11 2022 Update reported that they have received the error code 0x800f0806 during the process.

The error is thrown by the cumulative update KB5017321, which Windows 11 attempts to install via Windows Updates. It is a download error, but it is unclear why downloads are blocked with the error code on some systems but not on others.

According to the reports, the error is only thrown on inplace upgrades, but not when the update is installed using other ways.

The solution, therefore, is to pick one of the following update options instead to resolve the update error:

The cumulative update KB5017321 is hosted on the Microsoft Update Catalog website. Download the cumulative update for the correct Windows 11 version and run it after it has been downloaded. The download has a size between 223 and 302 Megabytes, depending on the operating system version. Download and run the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. It is an official Microsoft program to update to the latest version of the Windows 11 operating system. Note that it requires installing and running Microsoft's PC Health app to check for compatibility. Once that is out of the way, you may hit the refresh button in the Windows 11 Installation Assistant program window to start the update to the Windows 11 2022 Update.

The manual installation option listed under (1) is the easier option in most cases: it does not require the downloading of two Microsoft programs to run the update. Windows 11 administrators who run into different kinds of errors when downloading the update files manually may still switch to the Windows 11 Installation Assistant method to resolve the issue.

In any event, it is probably best to wait a month or two before firing up the update engines, as more bugs will likely surface in that time. Ashwin's guide on upgrading Windows 11 using an ISO image is also a good read in the meantime.

Now You: did you install Windows 11 2022 Update already? (via Deskmodder)

